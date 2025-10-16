Utah unveils wildlife plan to protect endangered species

Utah's wide-open spaces are home to hundreds of different animals, and the state has developed a plan to protect them they want to share. The 10-year update of the Utah Wildlife Action Plan, which forms the backbone of state's conservation effort, is out. The plan lists more than 250 species of animals, insects and plants under the protection of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Paul Thompson, habitat section assistant chief, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said it was a long-term team effort.

"I’ve been working on the 2025 action plan for over three years, and we've had over 35 partner agencies and organizations involved in our review and revisions," he explained." And that equates to over 150 people who have contributed."

The new plan will be the theme of the Utah Wildlife Summit this weekend at Salt Lake City's Hogle Zoo. The event is sponsored by the Utah Wildlife Federation and will feature success stories of saving endangered species, and opportunities to volunteer. There is more information at UtahWildlifeFederation.org for more information.

Isobel Lingenfelter, conservation director for the Utah Wildlife Federation, said the results of climate change and people are the biggest danger to Utah animals.

"There's three major threats to wildlife in Utah. One is prolonged and increasing drought. Another is the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires. And then the last is development," she explained.

Lingenfelter and others involved in conservation programs are concerned about recent cuts in federal spending.

"Everyone is concerned about the impact that the changing landscape at the federal level is creating on funding," she said. "However, the state of Utah already dedicates about $5 million a year to the Utah Wildlife Action Plan."

