Legislative auditor compiles a list of the top 10 biggest issues in Utah

A new report prepared by the Utah State Legislature's Auditor General identified what he believes are the top 10 biggest issues facing the state right now.

"The word I’ve been using is vitality. If we don’t do these things the state will suffer in some form or fashion. We need to work on these things," Legislative Auditor General Kade Minchey said in an interview with FOX 13 News.

The "High-Risk List" prepared for legislative leadership lists water as the top two, including the demand for water and aging water infrastructure. Minchey said that includes saving the Great Salt Lake.

"One of the risks we saw there was the dust issue that can occur if that’s not there," he said.

Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.