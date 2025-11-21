This year, Trans Day of Remembrance was about more than mourning

Nov. 20, Trans Day of Remembrance, is a day of mourning for the transgender community — but for some groups in Utah, it can also be a day of celebration, love, and community.

For over 25 years, Trans Day of Remembrance events have been observed across the country to mourn the trans people who died in the last year, whether by violence, suicide, or natural causes.

This year, 58 trans people died in the U.S. , the majority of whom were transgender women. There are likely many more unknown names, as some may have not been openly transgender or were misgendered after their death.

There are certain common themes in these events, like reading the names of those who were lost aloud. Just as the trans community prides itself on its diversity, however, different groups approach this time of year differently.

The vigil at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Logan, for example, blended queer and religious themes , led by the church’s president of council Juno Potter.

“Keep our transgender siblings, whose names we now lay to rest, in the company of all your saints,” Potter read, quoting the Committal of the Dead. “Earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust. The Lord bless them and keep them.”

Between reading sets of names, volunteers read both passages of scripture and poems by transgender poet Jay Hulme , including “Like Thomas.”

“I have been building myself out of scraps of shattered dreams,” a volunteer read. “God hands me flour and water, says: I know what it's like (emphasis original). ”

Meanwhile, in Salt Lake City, a group of queer nonprofits — Project Rainbow , SLC Pride , and the Utah Trans+ Coalition — focused more on the week leading up to Trans Day of Remembrance.

“As difficult as it is to organize a week [of] curated events, you know, it’s all worth it in the end when you hear so many people tell us this is their first time to be in the space with other trans people,” said Jacey Thornton, executive director of Project Rainbow.

“To be that entry point into self-love,” she added, growing emotional, “it’s sacred. It really is.”

Events included topics like sexual and physical health, civic engagement, economic empowerment, and Indigenous queer voices.

They also held a flag raising at City Hall in Salt Lake City, where, because of Utah’s law banning pride flags from government buildings and schools, they had to use a special trans flag approved by the city.

Thornton emphasized that these events were about making Trans Day of Remembrance not just about death and mourning, but also community, celebration, love, and fighting for the trans people who are still alive.

That sentiment was shared by speakers at Prince of Peace, including Cameron Moellendorf.

“I think that the energy that I have felt this year, for this Trans Day of Remembrance, is remembering to say their names while they’re still here,” Moellendorf said.

“So I'd ask that all of you, while we are spending this time that we take each year to think of those who are gone, to practice on a day-to-day remembering those who are still here. Giving that love to them, whether they are nearer for nearer or far,” they added. “And I appreciate you all for being near today.”