Despite federal efforts, Utah officials call for AI regulations

Utah officials are calling for pro-human guidelines for artificial intelligence, but that could run head-on into federal efforts to block states from regulating AI.

Gov. Spencer Cox outlined a plan last week that would apply "Utah values" to a set of state regulations aimed at protecting jobs, data privacy, and children.

However, lobbyists for the tech industry have been pushing for an outright ban on states' ability to regulate the AI industry.

Cox told a group of policymakers and tech leaders that such a powerful tool needs to be steered in the right direction.

"Is it serving humankind?" Cox said. "Is it promoting human flourishing, or is it making us dumber and worse?"

Utah lawmakers created an Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy two years ago, and the state's universities are going all-in on making the workforce AI ready.

Two efforts to pass a ban on state AI regulations have failed in Congress, but President Donald Trump is considering issuing an executive order blocking states from developing any guardrails.

Cox said the government shouldn't tell companies how to develop the technology, but he said people need to be protected from the potential problems AI could cause.

The University of Utah's Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Manish Parashar, said the state is on the right track.

"I think what they are counting on is the recognition across academia, government, industry about the importance of AI," Parashar said, "and the importance of harnessing that potential by providing a common-sense regulatory framework."

Cox's policies are a continuation of his earlier efforts aimed at reining in social media companies and the effect they sometimes have on individuals, particularly young people.

He said he is planning to put a set of regulations before the Utah Legislature, which convenes in January, to promote AI's usability and counter its potential to do harm.