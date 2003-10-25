Anne Rice: An Interview with the Vampire Writer

Neal Carruth, NPR News / / Anne Rice

For the past quarter-century, novelist Anne Rice has created a supernatural realm centered around her native New Orleans. She gained fame in 1976 with Interview with the Vampire, a book that introduced Lestat -- one of the liveliest undead characters in fiction, a Louisiana aristocrat made immortal by a vampire's kiss.

Rice's latest novel is Blood Canticle, and Lestat plays a major role. So does the author's stately Greek Revival mansion, where NPR's Liane Hansen sat down for a conversation with Rice.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.