Threat, and Promise, in China's Software Industry

For more than a decade, American manufacturers have fretted over China's capacity for threatening their industries, from T-shirts to auto parts.

Now, many analysts say, China is poised to do the same with intellectual work. More and more Chinese companies are beginning to do advanced computer programming.

And China has the human resources to compete with the United States in the computer programming industry -- the country graduates more than 100,000 programmers each year.

