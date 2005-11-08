© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Threat, and Promise, in China's Software Industry

By Adam Davidson
Published November 8, 2005 at 10:00 PM MST

For more than a decade, American manufacturers have fretted over China's capacity for threatening their industries, from T-shirts to auto parts.

Now, many analysts say, China is poised to do the same with intellectual work. More and more Chinese companies are beginning to do advanced computer programming.

And China has the human resources to compete with the United States in the computer programming industry -- the country graduates more than 100,000 programmers each year.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Adam Davidson
Adam Davidson is a contributor to Planet Money, a co-production of NPR and This American Life. He also writes the weekly "It's the Economy" column for the New York Times Magazine.