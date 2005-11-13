Rice Meets with Sharon, Abbas

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice conferred separately Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The discussions focused on what both sides might need to do to move the peace process forward.

The meeting came at a time of political turmoil for Israel. Center-left Labor Party recently elected a new party leader, who has promised to pull Labor out of the coalition government with Sharon's Likud Party.

Rice said a deal on the issue of border-crossings is in sight and also urged the Palestinian Authority to do more to crack down on terrorism.

