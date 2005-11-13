© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Rice Meets with Sharon, Abbas

By Linda Gradstein
Published November 13, 2005 at 10:00 PM MST

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice conferred separately Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The discussions focused on what both sides might need to do to move the peace process forward.

The meeting came at a time of political turmoil for Israel. Center-left Labor Party recently elected a new party leader, who has promised to pull Labor out of the coalition government with Sharon's Likud Party.

Rice said a deal on the issue of border-crossings is in sight and also urged the Palestinian Authority to do more to crack down on terrorism.

Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein has been the Israel correspondent for NPR since 1990. She is a member of the team that received the Overseas Press Club award for her coverage of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the team that received Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism for her coverage of the Gulf War. Linda spent 1998-9 as a Knight Journalist Fellow at Stanford University.