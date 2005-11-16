'Walk the Line' Tells Epic Cash-Carter Love Story

The movie Walk the Line opens Friday. It tells the love story between the Man in Black -- Johnny Cash -- and country sweetheart June Carter, played by Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, respectively.

The film follows the couple through their first tumultuous decade together. It was a time when both were still entangled in other relationships.

James Mangold directed Walk the Line and also co-wrote the screenplay.

He made multiple visits to the couple's Hendersonville, Tenn., home to get at the heart of the story. He talks to Steve Inskeep about how his new movie portray's this epic love story.

