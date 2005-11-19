© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Thwacker:' Comic Chris Elliott's Novel Debut

By Liane Hansen
Published November 19, 2005 at 10:00 PM MST

Comedian Chris Elliott has just published his first novel. It's a mystery thriller called The Shroud of the Thwacker.

Elliott has tried his hand as an author before. His first book was a Father's Day parody of Mommie Dearest called Daddy's Boy, which he wrote with his father, famous straight man Bob Elliott.

But Thwacker presents a true departure for Elliott: It is a full-blown mystery-history, tragi-comedy, time-traveling work of literary fiction. There's a plot. And characters. And themes. And 358 hardbound pages.

Elliott discusses his fiction debut with host Liane Hansen.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.