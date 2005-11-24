Keeping Time Across the Ages

At the StoryCorps booth in Bismarck, N.D., 81–year-old Virginia Fairbrother spoke with her daughter, Laurel Kaae.

Fairbrother grew up in Towner, N.D., during the Great Depression. Her father, Homer Hill, owned a drug store in town that her brother Donald took over and ran until 1975.

Fairbrother tells Kaae the story of a stranger who came to ask her father for a favor during the Great Depression.

Each Friday,Morning Edition airs a story from StoryCorps, the oral history project that's traveling the country, giving people the chance to learn about one another's lives. Copies are archived at the Library of Congress.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.