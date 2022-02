Harvard student creates Disney-inspired, Korean princess musical on TikTok

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Growing up, Julia Riew wished she had a Disney princess who was Korean like her. Now she's making her own wish come true.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JULIA RIEW: (Singing) Just watch me go. Dive...

FADEL: Riew, a music and theater student at Harvard, sat down and wrote a whole Disney-inspired musical. It's based off of the Korean folktale "The Blind Man's Daughter" On TikTok, she says it's her dream to write for Disney. It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RIEW: (Singing) Hold your breath. Ready...