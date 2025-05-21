Fans visit the Boston tavern from 'Cheers' to remember George Wendt

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Last night was a special one at the Cheers pub in Boston. Locals and out-of-towners shared memories of the hit show from the 1980s and early '90s and one of its most beloved regulars, Norm. George Wendt played Norm on "Cheers" and died yesterday at the age of 76. WBUR's Suevon Lee headed to the pub to talk with the folks who gathered to reminisce and celebrate.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: One Norman.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: And one APA, which is you.

SUEVON LEE, BYLINE: Inside this cozy, dark wood-paneled bar, people talk and laugh around the tight space. Framed Red Sox and "Cheers" memorabilia line the walls. Waiters hustle, balancing burgers and fries, while bartenders pour beer from taps. A mix of '80s tunes fills the room. At the end of the bar is a small memorial dedicated to George Wendt - a single bar stool, a vase of flowers and a photo of the actor wearing Norm's signature suit and tie, and to top it off, a mug of beer.

MILES HAGER: Norm was one of the best.

LEE: Miles Hager (ph) says he started watching the show during the pandemic. He drove to the pub from his home south of Boston, about a half hour away, when he heard Wendt died. It felt as if the character himself was gone.

HAGER: I said, one place I got to be tonight, and that's right at Cheers in Boston. So here I am.

LEE: John Snyder (ph) was expecting a long line to get in. He orders a light beer, just as Norm the character would.

JOHN SNYDER: I know he was a beer drinker like I am, a major beer drinker. But, yeah, it's sad to hear that he died at such a young age.

LEE: Frank Irizarry (ph) greets guests at the front entrance. The 24-year-old says he had never seen the show when he started working at the bar two years ago.

FRANK IRIZARRY: I would see people run in here and say, Norm, where's Norm's seat at? And I didn't know who Norm was at the time, so it was kind of funny to me.

LEE: Irizarry is only on Episode 7, but now he's hooked on the character.

IRIZARRY: I totally get, like, the whole entire, like, idea behind Norm. Like, that dude had a larger-than-life personality, and just his presence on the TV show, like, he made "Cheers." Like, Ted Danson is cool and all, and Woody Harrelson. But most people come here when they want to hear about Norm.

LEE: Steph Cornella (ph) was a huge fan of "Cheers" growing up. She says Norm was relatable and funny, someone who enjoyed the company of friends at his daily hangout spot.

STEPH CORNELLA: Norm was just, like, an everyman. Like, you could just identify with him. He was a little henpecked but super sweet and so sassy.

LEE: Fans remember something special happened every time Norm walked into the bar.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "CHEERS")

GEORGE WENDT: (As Norm Peterson) Afternoon, everybody.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters) Norm.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Norman.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Hey, what's happening, Norm?

LEE: Miles Hager says Norm will be missed.

HAGER: Many bar regulars from many bars all around the country are going to live on because of Norm.

LEE: Norm also had a way of making an exit. George Wendt passed away yesterday, exactly 32 years after the "Cheers" finale.

For NPR News, I'm Suevon Lee in Boston.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHERE EVERYBODY KNOWS YOUR NAME")

GARY PORTNOY: (Singing) All those nights when you've got no lights, the check is in the mail, and your little angel hung the cat up by its tail - and your third fiance didn't show - sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

