Justice Department sues Los Angeles over sanctuary city laws

In the country's second largest city, the U.S. Department of Justice is suing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and city legislators over LA's sanctuary city laws. The Trump administration says Los Angeles is making it more difficult for the federal government to enforce its immigration laws. Steve Futterman reports from LA.

STEVE FUTTERMAN, BYLINE: It was back in April that President Trump signed an executive order going after sanctuary jurisdictions.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KAROLINE LEAVITT: And it will direct the attorney general and secretary of homeland security to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

FUTTERMAN: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement. Standing right next to her, border czar Tom Homan raised the specter of filing lawsuits.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TOM HOMAN: I mean, the law is clear, and they're violating it. And this administration is going to take action.

FUTTERMAN: The Justice Department says Los Angeles is obstructing the federal government's ability to enforce the law. The lawsuit argues that the city's, quote, "refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities" has led to "lawlessness, rioting, looting and vandalism," end quote. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez represents parts of LA where many people without legal status live. He feels the administration is intentionally focusing on Los Angeles.

HUGO SOTO-MARTINEZ: Yeah, I think it's very clear to me that they are seeing Los Angeles as a place where they can test everything that they can. The lawsuits included the National Guard, the Marines, the tactics. They are using us as a laboratory.

FUTTERMAN: LA's policy prevents city resources from being used for immigration enforcement. Mayor Bass did not comment.

For NPR News, I'm Steve Futterman in Los Angeles.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE PUTBACKS' "LITTLE FLOWER")

