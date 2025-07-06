With 'Spark the Flame,' a group of educators aim to inspire the next generation of teachers through hip-hop

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPARK THE FLAME")

I AM IN DEMAND: (Rapping) Why would anyone want to be a teacher?

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

That's the question posed by the MCs of I Am In Demand in their Tiny Desk contest submission "Spark The Flame." But these guys aren't just rappers. They're also educators in the Detroit area. Their mission? To inspire men, especially Black men, to become teachers and get involved in molding the next generation. First up on the mic, Roderick Wallace, principal of River Rouge High School.

I AM IN DEMAND: (Rapping) It's your team, not your regiment. Lead with benevolence. People are the measurement, so ego, keep assessing it. Make every day count, no matter what the level is. Confidence, competence, consistency, they treasure it.

RODERICK WALLACE: So those things are three things that new teachers can develop that can lead them towards success in the field. It's important that students see us grow, as well, 'cause it can inspire them towards that incremental growth.

I AM IN DEMAND: (Rapping) Why would anyone want to be a teacher? The highs, the lows that grow future leaders, that spark the flame, ignite hidden genius. They see themselves when, when they see us.

WALLACE: What I found is that African American men in urban schools have a unique lens that they can support young people with. So there's a different level of cultural fluency that's involved. There's a different level of sensitivity to them. But there's also a different level of encouragement and engagement that I think all teachers can benefit from learning from.

RASCOE: That was Roderick Wallace. Next up on the mic is Quan Neloms. He's been in education over 20 years and began as a volunteer until one day, someone challenged him to pick up the profession.

I AM IN DEMAND: (Rapping) Don't try to do it all. Take time to pause, breathe, recognize there's many down for the cause. No stars, just terrestrial, down-to-earth professionals, community and parents, a trifecta of caring.

QUAN NELOMS: It's the trifecta of caring - school faculty, community and parents. And as a teacher, the success of students is too daunting of a task to go at it alone. You know, you can't be a Rambo teacher. You need the help. It's more sustainable when you have the help of community and parents involved. And so we all work together as this front-of-care to be able to help our students be successful.

I AM IN DEMAND: (Rapping) Some kids, they battle depression. Emotional understanding, dog, can mold them forever. Never X a kid out. Oh, no, those can hold treasure in this community we building, so we mold them together.

NELOMS: Growing up, I always loved, like, posse cuts and group tracks. So, of course, Wu-Tang Clan was one of my favorites. With I Am In Demand and our Tiny Desk submission, I wanted to bring that same type of aesthetic. So since there aren't a lot of men in education, I thought it would be powerful to show just a bunch of us in one space, spitting dope lyrics about working with young people.

I AM IN DEMAND: (Rapping) Yeah. Why would anyone want to be a teacher? The highs, the lows that grow future leaders, that spark the flame, ignite hidden genius. They see themselves when, when they see us.

NELOMS: We hold the future in our hands. We help to mold them - yeah, to spark the flame that ignite that hidden genius. And then, you know, we are a representation of them. You know, we see them in the classroom. We see them in the community. It's our duty, pretty much. That's why people should consider being a teacher. But I also feel like it's a duty. Being a teacher is one of those big ways that you can invest in the next generation.

WALLACE: This is Rod. So I've always had a very deep relationship with hip-hop. It's always been a part of the manner in which I express myself. It also has given me a pathway and a tool to be able to manage things like my mental health and my creativity. I always tell our kids that your gifts will make a way for you. So when the opportunity came to be able to create a song and create this music, to be able to get across a message that says that more young men should consider going into education and giving back, it was very exciting for me.

RASCOE: That was Roderick Wallace and Quan Neloms of I Am In Demand. Their song "Spark The Flame" was one of our favorite entries in this year's Tiny Desk contest.

