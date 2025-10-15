WATCH: Santa Clara mayoral and city council debates
Utah Public Radio is partnering with the Washington County Debate Coalition to bring you the Santa Clara mayoral and city council debates, among others. The debates begin Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
Join us next week for the following debates:
- Monday, Oct. 20 is the Washington City Council debate and Mayoral speech. This will be held at Heritage Hall in Washington City, beginning at 5 pm MDT.
- Wednesday, Oct. 22 is the Ivins City Council debate and Mayoral speech. This will be held at Ivins City Hall, beginning at 5 pm MDT.