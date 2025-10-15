© 2025 Utah Public Radio
WATCH: Santa Clara mayoral and city council debates

Utah Public Radio
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:18 PM MDT

Utah Public Radio is partnering with the Washington County Debate Coalition to bring you the Santa Clara mayoral and city council debates, among others. The debates begin Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Join us next week for the following debates:

  • Monday, Oct. 20 is the Washington City Council debate and Mayoral speech. This will be held at Heritage Hall in Washington City, beginning at 5 pm MDT.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 22 is the Ivins City Council debate and Mayoral speech. This will be held at Ivins City Hall, beginning at 5 pm MDT.
Politics UPRElections2025 ElectionsWashington County