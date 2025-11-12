Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., talks about upcoming vote to reopen the government

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now let's go to the House Democratic whip, the minority whip, Katherine Clark, the No. 2 Democrat in the House. Welcome back to the program.

KATHERINE CLARK: Oh, good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: Quite a debate. But first, do you assume this measure is going to pass the House today?

CLARK: I do. I think that we have seen Republicans consolidate time and time again. When Donald Trump asked them to do something, they do it. And they have shown in the House, they weren't even willing to come to work for over 50 days in order to avoid any negotiation around health care, any discussion about how we can make life easier and less expensive for the American people. So I fully assume they are going to fall in line and vote yes as a block and pass this today.

INSKEEP: OK. Well, let's talk now about this debate within the Democratic Party about what happened and what you do now. We had earlier on today Josh Barro, longtime journalist, who made the case that Democrats may have actually gained here, even though they gave up and they lost in the end. You made your point. The president's approval declined. Now you move on. Is there anything to that argument?

CLARK: I think it is not just moving on. It is continuing this fight. Listen, our point has been from the beginning of this president's term that he should hold true to his promise. He promised he'd lower costs on Day 1. And everything that they have done - everything the House and Senate GOP and this president have done has made life harder and more expensive. The entire system doesn't work for people, and the Republicans are hell-bent on rigging it further against them and in favor of the very wealthy in this country.

So whatever frustration and disappointment we had last week, we don't have time to dwell there. We have to unite and keep this fight up. The American people who are facing a cliff on whether they will be able to afford and keep health insurance for themselves and their families are depending on us to act as the fighters that we have proven to be.

INSKEEP: Well, let's figure that out because the Senate has promised to vote on extending these Obamacare subsidies, which are effective for millions of people. The House leadership, Mike Johnson, has not promised a vote. Do you have any means to compel a vote, or do you have reason to think that enough Republicans will want to vote that you're going to get one?

CLARK: Listen, we're going to use every tool that we have, and we are keeping close track of those Republicans who are trying to have it both ways, say, oh, I am really concerned about people's health care. And I hope that, you know, we can do something about that and prevent the misery and the anxiety that they are inflicting on the American people. So let's do it.

I would start by rejecting this budget and its extreme attacks on people's ability to be able to afford and access health care. But we will have another chance in December when the Senate votes again. What is your response going to be? I think what we have done is expose that the Republicans don't have a plan except to further enrich the very wealthiest of Americans. And so put your cards on the table, and that will start today with the vote that we are going to take in the House.

INSKEEP: OK. So you're challenging them to come up with a plan or to vote for yours. But let me ask about the underlying issue here. The reason that Democrats extended Obamacare subsidies, expanded them in 2021, the reason you want them back now is because health care costs have continued to increase over time. We discussed this with Mike Lawler, a Republican, in the other hour of the program, and he pointed out correctly that Obamacare was supposed to bring down, bend the curve on costs. It was supposed to lower costs, as well as covering more people. That seems not to have happened. Would you agree there's a fundamental problem in that costs keep going up and up, and you keep having to subsidize them more?

CLARK: Oh, I would certainly agree that we have a fundamental problem with the delivery of health care in this country. It is too expensive for people. But I would ask Mike Lawler and the other House Republicans, where have they been? Instead of coming together and working with us, they have had one plan for health care. They have voted to repeal the ACA over 70 times. And since they took the power - they have the majority in the House, the Senate, and they control the White House - their only plan for health care is to shift the cost burden even more onto hardworking Americans - cuts to Medicaid, cuts to the ACA, cuts to Medicare, cuts to medical research and the promise of future interventions for people who are looking for a cure. So spare me this, you know, oh, we wish we could come together. We've been waiting since 2017 for them to deliver a plan. Their only plan is to shift costs to the American people who are just trying to get by.

INSKEEP: Katherine Clark is the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives. Always a pleasure talking with you. Thank you so much.

CLARK: Thank you, Steve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.