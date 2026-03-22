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What movies are best to see on the Big Screen

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Adrian MaStephen ThompsonMallory Yu
Published March 22, 2026 at 3:28 PM MDT

NPR staff debate the best movies to see on the big screen.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu