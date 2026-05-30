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'Wait Wait' for May 30, 2026: Our Endless Summer with Tiffany Haddish, Lucy Dacus, and more!

NPR
Published May 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
Lucy Dacus of Boygenius performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Emma McIntyre
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Getty Images
Lucy Dacus of Boygenius performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

This week, we celebrate an early start to summer by revisiting our interviews with Tiffany Haddish, Taimane, Becca Mann, and Lucy Dacus!

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