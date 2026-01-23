Corner Concert Series: Chris Williams plays 'Clover Green'

What you’re watching now is the first of many episodes in UPR’s brand new “Corner Concert Series”, a show designed to showcase local Utah musical artists and highlight public radio. There was a whirlwind turnaround to get this project off the ground, and I could not be prouder that this episode exists and lives for the public’s enjoyment now.

With how chaotic this series was to pull together, Chris Williams’ signature chill vibe was the perfect match. He was the first artist I had in mind, and I knew he would complement the vision of the show flawlessly. Even as a local Utahn and Logan music community leader, Chris’s music takes our ears through sounds similar to James Taylor, America, Jackson Browne, Van Morrison, and more. It makes you wonder what other large talents are sitting in the canyons and valleys across Utah.

Chris’s music shines through the world’s noise as an honest, grounding glimpse into his life and stories. The live debut of “Clover Green” immediately draws you into his performance, “New Place to Grow” gets your head rocking to the rhythm (I know mine was behind the camera), and “Angel in My Eyes” nails down the set and leaves you walking away with a happy cloud over your head. His introspective storytelling paired with his technical guitar work and memorable melodies could not have been more perfect to launch a new era of UPR. Catch more of Chris’s music on all major streaming platforms.

SET LIST

"Clover Green"

"Starry Night"

"New Place to Grow"

"Bound to Break"

“Angel in My Eyes”

MUSICIANS

Chris Williams: vocals, guitar

CORNER CONCERT TEAM

Producer & Director: Emma Karren

Editor: Hannah Castro

Audio Director & Engineer: Nicholas Porath

Videographers: Nathan Stewart

Production Assistants: Hannah Castro, Nathan Dahle

Photographer: Abigail Frandsen

Executive Producer: Raymond Stratford, Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst

Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger

Series Creator: Emma Karren

More from Chris Williams:

Website: https://www.chriswilliamsguitar.com/

For The Better: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/chriswilliams4/for-the-better

Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu