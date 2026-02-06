Corner Concert Series: Evelyn Winn plays her debut album 'Rest Assured'
This Corner Concert episode was especially meaningful, as 17-year-old Evelyn Winn graced the station with her presence. I first met Evelyn at a songwriting competition hosted by KSM Music in Logan last May, and from the moment she stepped on stage, it was clear she had something special. She has a rare ability to stop you in your tracks, pulling your full attention to her lyrics and melodies. At her core, Evelyn is a storyteller, and her joy for music shines through every song she shares.
Evelyn Winn writes songs that feel inspired by a greater force, whether that’s something divine or simply the magic of music itself. Her work is infused with a genuine joy for life that feels contagious. Drawing comparisons to young Stevie Nicks, Joan Baez, and Joni Mitchell, Evelyn’s sound carries both timelessness and emotional depth. She is living proof that younger musicians deserve to be listened to, as their talent often far exceeds their age.
The live debut of songs from her first album, “Rest Assured”, is nothing short of hypnotic. She opens the set with the Billy Joel–esque “Industrial Revolution,” followed by the title track “Rest Assured,” which radiates warmth and optimism. The set closes with “He Rides,” an imaginative tale of a cowboy journeying across the desert. Evelyn’s magnitude of talent made her the perfect artist to continue this new concert series. Catch more of Evelyn’s music — and her debut album “Rest Assured” on all major streaming platforms.
SET LIST
"Industrial Revolution"
"47"
"Our Hands"
"Rest Assured"
“He Rides”
MUSICIANS
Evelyn Winn: Vocals, Guitar
CORNER CONCERT TEAM
Producer & Director: Emma Karren
Editor: Hannah Castro
Audio Director & Engineer: Nicholas Porath
Audio Editing & Mixing: CJ Rudolph
Videographers: Hannah Castro
Production Assistants: Hannah Castro, Nathan Dahle
Photographer: Abigail Frandsen
Executive Producer: Raymond Stratford, Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst
Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams
Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger
Series Creator: Emma Karren
More from Evelyn Winn:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evelynwinnmusic/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Evelyn-Winn-61579033166345/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@evelynwinnmusic
Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu.