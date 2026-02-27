Corner Concert Series: Ignatious plays 'Angela'
UPR’s Corner Concert series has grown up since the last time you saw us! Welcoming a full band for the first time ever, our humble corner was bursting at the seams fitting in all of this Utah County based band’s grooves. Ignatious was a joy to have in the studio.
As soon as Ignatious arrived at the station, it had felt like an explosion of electrifying energy had been denotated into the studio. The Corner Concert room (fuller than it’s ever been) was buzzing with photographers, reporters, and musicians, as our crew got ready to film this first-of-its-kind Corner Concert performance. Boy, am I glad we took on the challenge of hosting a band — because this was THE most fun episode to produce.
Ignatious is a young band that has years of talent behind them. Even though they bring the Corner Concert Series its shortest setlist, watching them bounce off each other’s rhythms and listening to the exhilarating melodies they produce felt like a moment you could stay in, forever. I was informed after the performance that this was their first performance since April of 2025, and I would not have noticed the way they lit up the room. Their sound reminds me of fellow Utah band The Backseat Lovers, and others like flipturn, Dominic Fike, Declan McKenna, and Del Water Gap carrying sick grooves and electric guitar work.
Their live performance had everyone in the room’s jaws dropped right off the bat with their first song (which remains untitled despite how incredible it is), carried the rocker vibe right into their second song “Drawn out” (quite aptly named), and ended the show with my personal favorite “Angela.” These guys are incredible performers and I cannot wait to see where their talent takes them. Catch more of their music on Apple Music and Spotify.
SET LIST
"Untitled"
"Drawn Out"
"Angela"
MUSICIANS
Seth Guymon: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar
Tucker Collings: Electric Guitar
Bauer Pahl: Bass Guitar
Gabe Easter: Drums
CORNER CONCERT TEAM
Producer & Director: Emma Karren
Editors: Hannah Castro, Chloe Miller
Audio Director & Engineers: Nicholas Porath, CJ Rudolph
Audio Editing & Mixing: CJ Rudolph
Videographers: Hannah Castro, Chloe Miller
Production Assistants: Hannah Castro, Nathan Dahle
Photographer: Abigail Frandsen
Executive Producer: Raymond Stratford, Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst
Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams
Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger
Series Creator: Emma Karren
Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here: https://donate.nprstations.org/upr/support-upr
More from Ignatious:
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Music
More from UPR:
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.