Corner Concert Series: Ignatious plays 'Angela'

UPR’s Corner Concert series has grown up since the last time you saw us! Welcoming a full band for the first time ever, our humble corner was bursting at the seams fitting in all of this Utah County based band’s grooves. Ignatious was a joy to have in the studio.

As soon as Ignatious arrived at the station, it had felt like an explosion of electrifying energy had been denotated into the studio. The Corner Concert room (fuller than it’s ever been) was buzzing with photographers, reporters, and musicians, as our crew got ready to film this first-of-its-kind Corner Concert performance. Boy, am I glad we took on the challenge of hosting a band — because this was THE most fun episode to produce.

Ignatious is a young band that has years of talent behind them. Even though they bring the Corner Concert Series its shortest setlist, watching them bounce off each other’s rhythms and listening to the exhilarating melodies they produce felt like a moment you could stay in, forever. I was informed after the performance that this was their first performance since April of 2025, and I would not have noticed the way they lit up the room. Their sound reminds me of fellow Utah band The Backseat Lovers, and others like flipturn, Dominic Fike, Declan McKenna, and Del Water Gap carrying sick grooves and electric guitar work.

Their live performance had everyone in the room’s jaws dropped right off the bat with their first song (which remains untitled despite how incredible it is), carried the rocker vibe right into their second song “Drawn out” (quite aptly named), and ended the show with my personal favorite “Angela.” These guys are incredible performers and I cannot wait to see where their talent takes them. Catch more of their music on Apple Music and Spotify.

SET LIST

"Untitled"

"Drawn Out"

"Angela"

MUSICIANS

Seth Guymon: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar

Tucker Collings: Electric Guitar

Bauer Pahl: Bass Guitar

Gabe Easter: Drums

CORNER CONCERT TEAM

Producer & Director: Emma Karren

Editors: Hannah Castro, Chloe Miller

Audio Director & Engineers: Nicholas Porath, CJ Rudolph

Audio Editing & Mixing: CJ Rudolph

Videographers: Hannah Castro, Chloe Miller

Production Assistants: Hannah Castro, Nathan Dahle

Photographer: Abigail Frandsen

Executive Producer: Raymond Stratford, Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst

Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger

Series Creator: Emma Karren

Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here: https://donate.nprstations.org/upr/support-upr

More from Ignatious:

Instagram

Spotify

Apple Music

More from UPR:

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.