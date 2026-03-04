USU honors organ program creators with their annual festival

The Organ: an instrument with a long history with more than just hymns.

In 2012, Paulette and Paul Campbell invested in the rebuilding of the Utah State University organ program. USU celebrates the rebirth of this program through a yearly festival.

The current professor of the organ program, Millie Camire, carries on the vision the first organ professor, Lynn Thomas, and former Dean of the Caine College of the Arts, Craig Jessop, created.

“Reach out to the students and help them learn how to play the organ,” Camire said.

At the time of the recreation of the organ program, Professor Lynn Thomas “never advertised,” Camire said, “the students just came to study.”

An organ student, Sarah McBride, joined the Organ Program a year ago.

“I heard that if you took lessons here, that you could go play at the tabernacle,” said McBride. “I thought that sounded really cool, so I signed up.”

Camire said that the organ was the instrument that inspired her.

“It’s just remarkable, the sound that you can make,” Camire said.

Organ student Conner said he started playing because he thought the instrument sounded cool.

“This is one of my favorites," Conner said while playing the organ. “A mixture of a flute and a piccolo.”

Through the sponsorship to this program, students have been provided scholarships, shoes, and instruments to play on.

“It's a remarkable program,” Camire said.

The Campbell Organ Festival Concert was Thursday, March 3rd at 7:30pm at the Chase Fine Arts Center.