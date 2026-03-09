Corner Concert Series: The JUGS

Things got loud in the corner this week.

For our fourth episode of UPR’s Corner Concert Series, we welcomed The JUGS. They’re a three-piece punk rock band that turned our intimate studio space into something gritty and electric. From the moment they plugged in, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a quiet evening.

Made up of Griffin (guitar), Salem (bass), and Jajue (drums), The JUGS share vocal duties, creating a raw, shout-it-with-your-friends kind of sound that feels chaotic in the best way. Watching the three of them laugh and joke around with each other was half the fun; there’s a chemistry there that can’t be staged.

During the shoot, they performed several songs, including their first official release, “JUGS.” Hearing it live, in a room that small, ensured that it was felt. The distortion, the driving drums, the basslines you can feel in your chest.

This is what Corner Concert is all about: giving artists the space to show exactly who they are. The JUGS didn’t hold back and we wouldn’t have wanted them to.

Catch more of their music and keep an eye on what they do next.

SET LIST

“Zombie”

“Cowboy”

“Jugzilla”

“Black Tie Beach”

“Back on the Bus”

“Barn Burner”

“JUGS”

MUSICIANS

Griffin Gallagher: Electric Guitar

Salem Hendriksen: Bass Guitar

Jajue Gibson: Drums

CORNER CONCERT TEAM

Producer & Director: Emma Karren

Editor: Chloe Miller

Audio Director: Nicholas Porath

Audio Engineer: CJ Rudolph

Videographers: Chloe Miller, Raymond Stratford

Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle

Executive Producer: Raymond Stratford, Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst

Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger

Series Creator: Emma Karren

