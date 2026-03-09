© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Corner Concert Series
A show designed to showcase local Utah musical artists and highlight public radio.

Corner Concert Series: The JUGS

Utah Public Radio | By Nathan Dahle
Published March 9, 2026 at 3:40 PM MDT

Things got loud in the corner this week.

For our fourth episode of UPR’s Corner Concert Series, we welcomed The JUGS. They’re a three-piece punk rock band that turned our intimate studio space into something gritty and electric. From the moment they plugged in, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a quiet evening.

Made up of Griffin (guitar), Salem (bass), and Jajue (drums), The JUGS share vocal duties, creating a raw, shout-it-with-your-friends kind of sound that feels chaotic in the best way. Watching the three of them laugh and joke around with each other was half the fun; there’s a chemistry there that can’t be staged. 

During the shoot, they performed several songs, including their first official release, “JUGS.” Hearing it live, in a room that small, ensured that it was felt.  The distortion, the driving drums, the basslines you can feel in your chest.

This is what Corner Concert is all about: giving artists the space to show exactly who they are. The JUGS didn’t hold back and we wouldn’t have wanted them to.

Catch more of their music and keep an eye on what they do next.

SET LIST
“Zombie”
“Cowboy”
“Jugzilla”
“Black Tie Beach”
“Back on the Bus”
“Barn Burner”
“JUGS”

MUSICIANS
Griffin Gallagher: Electric Guitar
Salem Hendriksen: Bass Guitar
Jajue Gibson: Drums

CORNER CONCERT TEAM 
Producer & Director: Emma Karren  
Editor: Chloe Miller 
Audio Director: Nicholas Porath 
Audio Engineer:  CJ Rudolph 
Videographers: Chloe Miller, Raymond Stratford 
Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle 
Executive Producer: Raymond Stratford, Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst  
Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams  
Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger  
Series Creator: Emma Karren 

Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.
