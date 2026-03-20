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Corner Concert Series
A show designed to showcase local Utah musical artists and highlight public radio.

Corner Concert Series: Luke Weston

Utah Public Radio | By Nathan Dahle
Published March 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT

Things slowed down in the corner this week in the best way.

For our newest episode of UPR’s Corner Concert Series, we welcomed Logan-based indie singer-songwriter Luke Weston. Trading distortion for delicacy, Luke transformed our studio into something quiet, reflective, and deeply personal from the moment he started playing.

With intricate guitar work and a voice that leans into vulnerability, his performance feels both intimate and expansive — like you’re sitting in on something honest and unfiltered. Every lyric lands, every note lingers, and the small room only makes it hit harder.

This is what Corner Concert is all about: giving artists the space to show exactly who they are. Luke Weston did just that, and the result is something simple, sincere, and worth sitting with.

Catch the full performance here and keep an eye on what Luke does next.

SET LIST
1. Mother Mary 
2. Rum-Runner 
3. Untitled 
4. 5-1 Shuffle

MUSICIAN
Luke Weston

CORNER CONCERT TEAM
Producer & Director: Emma Karren  
Editor: Chloe Miller 
Audio Director: Nicholas Porath 
Audio Engineer:  CJ Rudolph 
Videographers: Raymond Stratford, Chloe Miller
Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle 
Executive Producer: Raymond Stratford, Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst  
Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams  
Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger  
Series Creator: Emma Karren 

Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here:
https://donate.nprstations.org/upr/support-upr

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Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.
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Arts and Culture MusicUPRLocal Music
Nathan Dahle
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