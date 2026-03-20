Corner Concert Series: Luke Weston

Things slowed down in the corner this week in the best way.

For our newest episode of UPR’s Corner Concert Series, we welcomed Logan-based indie singer-songwriter Luke Weston. Trading distortion for delicacy, Luke transformed our studio into something quiet, reflective, and deeply personal from the moment he started playing.

With intricate guitar work and a voice that leans into vulnerability, his performance feels both intimate and expansive — like you’re sitting in on something honest and unfiltered. Every lyric lands, every note lingers, and the small room only makes it hit harder.

This is what Corner Concert is all about: giving artists the space to show exactly who they are. Luke Weston did just that, and the result is something simple, sincere, and worth sitting with.

Catch the full performance here and keep an eye on what Luke does next.

SET LIST

1. Mother Mary

2. Rum-Runner

3. Untitled

4. 5-1 Shuffle

MUSICIAN

Luke Weston

CORNER CONCERT TEAM

Producer & Director: Emma Karren

Editor: Chloe Miller

Audio Director: Nicholas Porath

Audio Engineer: CJ Rudolph

Videographers: Raymond Stratford, Chloe Miller

Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle

Executive Producer: Raymond Stratford, Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst

Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger

Series Creator: Emma Karren

Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here:

https://donate.nprstations.org/upr/support-upr

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Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.

