A student composer reflects on hardships through an original sonata

A student composer at Utah State University is using music to tell a personal story of growth and resilience.

Campbell Helton performed part of her original composition during the New Music Salon on April 1, offering a preview ahead of her full performance scheduled for April 21.

Helton said the piece, a sonata, is made up of four movements, though she performed only the first during the salon.

The music reflects Helton’s experience overcoming challenges during her first year of college.

The composition follows a journey of struggle and transformation, capturing what Helton described as a cycle of going through hardship and coming out stronger on the other side.

“I'm writing it to honor my reflections on overcoming hardship, specifically my first year of college,” Helton said.

For Helton, the project is more than just a performance, she’s using it to process experiences and connect with others.

“I feel like creating art is the biggest, most important responsibility that human beings have,” Helton said.

Helton’s full performance will showcase the complete work.