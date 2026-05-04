Corner Concert Series: The Moonspinners
This week, we had the pleasure of having the amazing Moonspinners in our corner! The Moonspinners are a 4-piece rock band from Logan, Utah that take you through a vast range of sounds and emotions. From bluesy rock to quiet, nostalgic ballads, The Moonspinners have an energy like no other. As soon as they walked into our station, The Moonspinners made themselves right at home and were ready to blow us away.
Beck (guitar) and Parker (guitar) took us through a music journey with their amazing two-part vocal harmonies and interwoven guitar melodies, while Kian (bass) and Miles (drums) held down the fort with a rock-solid, driving foundation. Many of the songs feature each member shouting along with the vocals, resulting in some awesome vocal layering throughout.
The Moonspinners performed several songs, including some off their latest EP titled “Do You Really Need Therapy?” We hope you enjoyed the fantastic set from The Moonspinners as much as we did.
SET LIST:
“Flowering”
“Moonshiner”
“Do You Really Need Therapy”
“Hazel Eyes”
MUSICIANS:
Beck Christiansen - Guitar & Lead Vocals
Parker Wade - Guitar & Backing Vocals
Kian Dailami - Bass
Miles LeSueur - Drums
CORNER CONCERT TEAM:
Producer & Director: Emma Karren
Editor: Chloe Miller
Audio Director: Nicholas Porath
Audio Engineer: CJ Rudolph, DJ Jensen
Videographers: Chloe Miller, River Erickson
Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle, Jajue Gibson
Executive Producer: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams
Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams
Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger
Series Creator: Emma Karren
Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here: https://donate.nprstations.org/upr/support-upr
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Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Jajue Gibson at jajuegibson@gmail.com or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.