Corner Concert Series: The Moonspinners

This week, we had the pleasure of having the amazing Moonspinners in our corner! The Moonspinners are a 4-piece rock band from Logan, Utah that take you through a vast range of sounds and emotions. From bluesy rock to quiet, nostalgic ballads, The Moonspinners have an energy like no other. As soon as they walked into our station, The Moonspinners made themselves right at home and were ready to blow us away.

Beck (guitar) and Parker (guitar) took us through a music journey with their amazing two-part vocal harmonies and interwoven guitar melodies, while Kian (bass) and Miles (drums) held down the fort with a rock-solid, driving foundation. Many of the songs feature each member shouting along with the vocals, resulting in some awesome vocal layering throughout.

The Moonspinners performed several songs, including some off their latest EP titled “Do You Really Need Therapy?” We hope you enjoyed the fantastic set from The Moonspinners as much as we did.

SET LIST:

“Flowering”

“Moonshiner”

“Do You Really Need Therapy”

“Hazel Eyes”

MUSICIANS:

Beck Christiansen - Guitar & Lead Vocals

Parker Wade - Guitar & Backing Vocals

Kian Dailami - Bass

Miles LeSueur - Drums

CORNER CONCERT TEAM:

Producer & Director: Emma Karren

Editor: Chloe Miller

Audio Director: Nicholas Porath

Audio Engineer: CJ Rudolph, DJ Jensen

Videographers: Chloe Miller, River Erickson

Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle, Jajue Gibson

Executive Producer: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger

Series Creator: Emma Karren

Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here: https://donate.nprstations.org/upr/support-upr

More from The Moonspinners:

Instagram

Spotify

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YouTube

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Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Jajue Gibson at jajuegibson@gmail.com or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.

