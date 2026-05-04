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Corner Concert Series
A show designed to showcase local Utah musical artists and highlight public radio.

Corner Concert Series: The Moonspinners

Utah Public Radio | By Jajue Gibson
Published May 4, 2026 at 9:51 AM MDT

This week, we had the pleasure of having the amazing Moonspinners in our corner! The Moonspinners are a 4-piece rock band from Logan, Utah that take you through a vast range of sounds and emotions. From bluesy rock to quiet, nostalgic ballads, The Moonspinners have an energy like no other. As soon as they walked into our station, The Moonspinners made themselves right at home and were ready to blow us away.

Beck (guitar) and Parker (guitar) took us through a music journey with their amazing two-part vocal harmonies and interwoven guitar melodies, while Kian (bass) and Miles (drums) held down the fort with a rock-solid, driving foundation. Many of the songs feature each member shouting along with the vocals, resulting in some awesome vocal layering throughout.

 The Moonspinners performed several songs, including some off their latest EP titled “Do You Really Need Therapy?” We hope you enjoyed the fantastic set from The Moonspinners as much as we did.

SET LIST: 
“Flowering”
“Moonshiner”
“Do You Really Need Therapy”
“Hazel Eyes”
MUSICIANS:
Beck Christiansen - Guitar & Lead Vocals
Parker Wade - Guitar & Backing Vocals
Kian Dailami - Bass
Miles LeSueur - Drums
CORNER CONCERT TEAM:
Producer & Director: Emma Karren 
Editor: Chloe Miller 
Audio Director: Nicholas Porath 
Audio Engineer: CJ Rudolph, DJ Jensen 
Videographers: Chloe Miller, River Erickson
Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle, Jajue Gibson 
Executive Producer: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams 
Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams 
Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger 
Series Creator: Emma Karren 

Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here: https://donate.nprstations.org/upr/support-upr

More from The Moonspinners:
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Spotify

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Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Jajue Gibson at jajuegibson@gmail.com or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.
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Arts and Culture UPRLocal Musiclive musicMusic
Jajue Gibson
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