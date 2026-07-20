The 16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition, which will take place online and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 10–11, 2026.

We at UCG would like to extend a warm welcome to you at The 16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition, which will take place online and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 10–11, 2026. "Innovating Care, Transforming Lives: Pioneering the Future of GI and Endoscopy" is the conference's theme. It's a good opportunity to connect with people from around the world, talk about and share issues, and exchange experiences that you both find interesting. After much effort, UCG has prepared an engaging program for the Endoscopy and GI Conference that will enable participants to reminisce on their achievements, expand their networks, and learn about current and upcoming research in December. We hope that this conference will be memorable, enjoyable, and fruitful.

Endoscopy CME/CPD Conference is organized by Utilitarian Conference Gathering (UCG) and will be held from December 10-11, 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Endoscopy 2026 will focus on evidence-based and practical features of controlling Endoscopy & GI disorders in Endoscopy and GI. Our 2 days conference will enlighten the attendees to manage and diagnose every challenging case in the latest advances in the Endoscopy & GI field, clinical practice, Liver diseases, pancreatic diseases, small bowel and esophageal diseases.

Call for Paper/Abstract:

Call for Paper/Abstracts is now open for the Endoscopy CME/CPD Conferences 2026 in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, from December 10-11, 2026, with the motto "Innovating Care, Transforming Lives: Pioneering the Future of GI and Endoscopy".

Each session will be followed by a panel discussion about the approach to the management and diagnosis of presented topics.

Utilitarian Conferences Committee Experts invites Endoscopy, Nurses and Nurse Practitioners, Surgeons, Endoscopists, Medical Researchers and Scientists, Medical Students and Residents, Clinical and Medical Laboratory Technicians, Healthcare Administrators, Medical Device Manufacturers and Technologists, Pharmaceutical Professionals, Healthcare Policy Makers, Patients and Caregivers (optional, for certain public-oriented events), Healthcare professionals, researchers, academicians, and industry experts, Physicians, fellows, physician assistants, nurses,, allied endoscopy & GI professionals, specializing in endoscopy, Plenary Speakers, Speakers, Surgeons, Endoscopy and GI students, Endoscopy company, GI company, Endoscopy nurses, GI nurses, Delegates, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Students, Business Persons, Young Researchers, Scholars, Scientists, Lecturers, Surgeons Hematologists Neurosurgeons, Gynecologists Laboratory managers & Directors endoscopy & GI in training General practitioners Laboratory professionals, GI professionals, Medical students, internal medicine and other interested, Doctors, Endoscopy and GI staff

Conference Key Sessions:

Track 1: Endoscopy

Track 2: GI (Gastrointestinal)

Track 3: Diagnostic Applications of GI Endoscopy

Track 4: Endoscopy in GI Health

Track 5: Therapeutic Uses of Endoscopy

Track 6: Upper Endoscopy and Laparoscopy

Track 7: Bariatric Endoscopy

Track 8: Third-Space Endoscopy

Track 9: Screening and Preventive Care

Track 10: Capsule Endoscopy

Visit our more tracks here: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Conference Benefits:

• 30 Hours CME/CPD Hours

• Live Sessions

• One on one meet with

Experts and Investors on Demand

• A showcase of new Products

Certification of Recognition

• Industrial Exhibitions

• Meet your Academic idols

• Hear about the latest research

• Engage in High-level debates & Q/A

• Networking for future collaboration

• Publication of abstracts on our Website

• Add Research Value

• Employment Bureau

• Networking Sessions

Visa Assistance

UCG provides visa guidance for all registered participants. Once your registration is confirmed, our support team will assist you throughout the Malaysia visa application process to help ensure a smooth travel experience.

We look forward to welcoming you to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for two days of scientific excellence, innovation, networking, and collaboration that will shape the future of GI and Endoscopy.

UCG- SUPPORTING JOURNALS

Unified Citation Journals is a platform for the latest discoveries in Technology, Science, engineering, medicine, medical clinical, and advancing discoveries and health. We at Unified Citation Journals ensure the advancement of healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Learn More: https://ucjournals.com/

CME (Continuing Medical Education):

CME focuses on educational activities specifically for medical professionals, such as doctors and nurses, to enhance their knowledge, skills, and competencies related to medical practice. CME is often required to maintain medical licenses and certifications.

To know more Visit: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/cme

CPD (Continuing Professional Development):

CPD is a broader concept that applies to a wide range of professionals, not just those in the medical field. CPD includes a variety of learning activities—formal education, workshops, self-directed learning, and more—that help professionals develop their skills and stay up-to-date in their fields. It emphasizes the ongoing process of learning throughout one's career.

To know more Visit: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/cpd

Important Information:

Conference Name: 16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition

Short Name: 16ENDOSCOPYUCG2026

Dates: December 10-11, 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Scientific Program: It will only include plenary speakers, keynote speakers, panel discussions and presentations in parallel sessions.

Audience: Global Leaders, Industrialists, Business Delegates, Students, Entrepreneurs, Executives

Email: endoscopyucgconference@gmail.com

Visit: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/

Visit CME: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/cme

Visit CPD: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/cpd

Submit your Abstract: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Register here: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/registration

Exhibitor: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/exhibitor

Sponsor: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/sponsor

WhatsApp Us: +971551792927

