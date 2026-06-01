17th Internatioanl Conference on Pathology, Digital Pathology & Cancer

17th International Conference on Pathology, Digital Pathology & Cancer

Dates: February 01-02, 2027

Venue: Novotel AI Barsha, Dubai

The 17th International Conference on Pathology, Digital Pathology & Cancer, taking place from February 01–02, 2027, at Novotel Al Barsha, Dubai, promises to be a landmark global event for healthcare professionals specializing in pathology, digital pathology, and cancer research.

This conference offers a dynamic blend of educational sessions, practical workshops, and networking opportunities - fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in pathology and oncology.

Conference Theme:

“Advancing Innovation in Pathology and Cancer Research – Uniting Global Experts to Foster Collaboration, Excellence, and Breakthroughs in Diagnostic and Clinical Practices.”

Including General Pathology, Specialized Pathology, and the Latest Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques, the conference highlights cutting-edge developments shaping the future of disease diagnosis and treatment.

As a leading figure in pathology, digital pathology, or cancer research, your presence and expertise would be invaluable to this international gathering. The conference aims to advance global healthcare by promoting collaboration, sharing pioneering research, and supporting professional growth among pathologists, oncologists, laboratory professionals, researchers, and healthcare practitioners from across the world.

Why Dubai, UAE

Dubai, a dynamic global city in the United Arab Emirates, is a leading hub of innovation, business, and international connectivity. Known for its iconic skyline featuring landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Dubai offers a perfect blend of modern infrastructure and rich cultural experiences. From vibrant souks to world-class shopping destinations such as The Dubai Mall, the city provides a diverse and engaging experience for international visitors.

With its exceptional hospitality, state-of-the-art conference facilities, excellent connectivity, and strategic location linking East and West, Dubai stands out as an ideal destination for hosting global conferences.

Visa Assistance

Concerned about obtaining a visa for the UAE? We’ve got you covered!

Once you register as a Speaker, Listener, or Poster Presenter, our team will assist you throughout the visa application process. UAE visas are generally simple to obtain, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all participants.

Our Previous Conference Speakers:

Dr. Silky Rai - Department of Oncopathology

Dr. Ekaparna Hazarika - MD in Pathology

Dr. Suhasini Krishnan - Pathologist

Dr. Madina Jakhongirova - LLC Ipsum Pathology

Dr. Shraddha Krupa-Pathology Resident

Dr. Neha Kamble - President Medicare Charitable Trust Foundation

Dr. Ahmed Yehia Sharab - Distinguished Physician, Co-Founder and CEO

Dr. Mohammed Alharthi-Consultant Ophthalmologist

Dr. Mehrdad Mohammadi-Chief executive officer

Dr. Nada Shamina - Chemical Pathologist in the UK

Dr. Iskander Chaudhry - Consultant Histopathologist

Dr. Folinas Konstantinos - Consultant Medical Oncologist

Dr. Batool Ahmad - Pathology Resident

Dr. Maria Putova - Biologist-Researcher in Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics

Call for Papers

We are excited to announce the Call for Abstracts for the 17th International Conference on Pathology, Digital Pathology & Cancer, taking place on February 01–02, 2027, at Novotel Al Barsha, Dubai. We invite you to submit your research abstracts, case studies, or posters and join us in shaping the future of pathology, digital diagnostics, and cancer research.

Submit your abstract :https://pathology.utilitarianconferences.com/submit-abstract

The presenting author must complete registration and pay the applicable fee to be included in the final program. Registered abstracts will be published in the official Book of Proceedings of the conference and will be considered for inclusion in a relevant international journal in the field of pathology and cancer research.

Global Journal of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine

Journal Info:https://ucjournals.com/global-journal-of-pathology-laboratory-medicine/

Title of Journal Abbreviated:GJPLM

Published by: Unified Citation Journals

Periodicity: Four issues per year

Global Journal of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine (GJPLM) is an international, peer-reviewed, scholarly, and scientific journal that serves as a one-stop guide for pathology and laboratory medicine and its related topics and discussions. Pathology is the study of disease and its behavior, especially the branch of medicine that deals with the laboratory examination of the ligaments or body tissues for forensic and diagnostic purposes, and experts working in the field of Pathology are called Pathologists. The medical or clinical Laboratory is a Laboratory where specimens of tissues, body fluids, ligaments, etc. are examined to gain information about treatment, cure, and prevention of the diseases.

Why to publish in GJPLM: GJPLM welcomes all types of articles, such as research, case studies, and reports, research, reviews, editorials, short communications, conference proceedings, etc.

The Unified Citation Journals encourages the ever-growing medical community for documentation to ensure data can be recorded and provided to aspiring researchers, practitioners in the field.

Top 10 Benefits of Attending:

Network with professionals and global experts

Discover the latest research and trends in pathology and digital pathology

Explore a new destination and culture

Engage in thought-provoking discussions

Gain international exposure and recognition

Earn CME/CPD certification

Enhance your career profile

Learn from practical workshops and real-world case studies

Explore innovations in healthcare and technology

Expand your professional and academic network

Conference Key Sessions:

Pathology | Digital Pathology | Cancer | Breast Pathology | Computational Pathology | Pathology with Technology | Dermatopathology | Diagnostic pathology | Surgical Pathology | Histopathology | Cancer Cytopathology | Soft Tissue And Bone Pathology | Immunopathology | Anatomical Pathology, Forensic Pathology, Autopsy Pathology | Cardiovascular Pathology | Digestive Diseases Pathology | Electron Microscopy | Gynecological Pathology and Uropathology | Hematopathology | Head And Neck Pathology | History of Pathology | Microbial Pathology and Infectious Disease Pathology | Clinical Pathology and Chemical Pathology | Molecular Pathology | Neuropathology | Nephropathology | Ophthalmic Pathology | Pediatric and Perinatal Pathology | Liver Pathology And Gastrointestinal Pathology | Coronavirus Pathogenesis | AI in Pathology | Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology | Subspecialty Pathology | Renal Pathology Urinary Tract Pathology | Research and Experimental Pathology |

Who Should Attend?

Pathologists, Chief Pathologists, Laboratory Directors, Hospital Administrators, Oncologists, Clinicians, Surgeons, Internal Medicine Physicians, Molecular Pathologists, Digital Pathologists, Forensic Pathologists, Cytopathologists, Histopathologists, Hematopathologists, Dermatopathologists, Neuropathologists, Laboratory Managers, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Histotechnologists, Cytotechnologists, Pathology Assistants, Researchers, Scientists, Biomedical Experts, Professors, Academicians, Medical Students, Pathology Residents, Fellows, Public Health Professionals, Healthcare Policymakers, Quality Assurance Professionals, Diagnostics Experts, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Professionals, Medical Device Manufacturers, Digital Health and AI Specialists, Startups, Innovators, and Industry Leaders.

Official Journal: Global Journal of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine

Publisher: Unified Citation Journals

Frequency: Four issues per year

Global Journal of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine (GJPLM) is an international, peer-reviewed, scholarly, and scientific journal that serves as a one-stop guide for pathology and laboratory medicine and its related topics and discussions. Pathology is the study of disease and its behavior, especially the branch of medicine that deals with the laboratory examination of the ligaments or body tissues for forensic and diagnostic purposes, and experts working in the field of Pathology are called Pathologists. The medical or clinical Laboratory is a Laboratory where specimens of tissues, body fluids, ligaments, etc. are examined to gain information about treatment, cure, and prevention of the diseases.

Conference Name:17th International Conference on Pathology, Digital Pathology & Cancer

Dates: February 01-02, 2027

Venue: Novotel AI Barsha, Dubai

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

Visit: https://pathology.utilitarianconferences.com/

Call for Papers: https://pathology.utilitarianconferences.com/submit-abstract

Register here: https://pathology.utilitarianconferences.com/registration

Call/WhatsApp: https://wa.me/+971551792927