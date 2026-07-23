Organization participation as Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy, scheduled for December 1–2, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a virtual participation option available, is now open.

If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.

Conference Registration: https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/registration

We look forward to welcoming you!

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Thanks and Regards

Dr. Richard Raven MD, Ph.D.

Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG