© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
One year ago, Congress eliminated funding for public media. One year later, UPR is still here thanks to our community of donors who have stepped up. THANK YOU for powering this station. Add your support today. DONATE NOW

18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy

18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy

Organization participation as Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy, scheduled for December 1–2, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a virtual participation option available, is now open.

If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.

Conference Registration: https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/registration

We look forward to welcoming you!
--------
Thanks and Regards
Dr. Richard Raven MD, Ph.D.
Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering
02076890407
digipath@ucgconferences.com
https://digitalpathology.ucgconferences.com/

Artist Group Info

Richard Raven
alwaysrichardraven@gmail.com
https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, 00000
0551792927
dr.ibrahimhebah@gmail.com
https://gastroenterology.utilitarianconferences.com/venue