18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy
18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy
Organization participation as Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy, scheduled for December 1–2, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a virtual participation option available, is now open.
If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.
Conference Registration: https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/registration
We look forward to welcoming you!
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Thanks and Regards
Dr. Richard Raven MD, Ph.D.
Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Utilitarian Conferences Gathering
02076890407
digipath@ucgconferences.com
Artist Group Info
Richard Raven
alwaysrichardraven@gmail.com
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaKuala Lumpur, 00000
0551792927
dr.ibrahimhebah@gmail.com