The 19TH Global Healthcare, Preventive Medicine & Public Health Summit and Exhibition takes place December 8-9, partially online. I'm

Greetings,

We cordially invite you to attend the 19th Global Healthcare, Preventive Medicine & Public Health Summit and Exhibition, scheduled to take place from December 08–09, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia, organized by Utilitarian Conferences Gathering (UCG).

“Advancing Global Health Through Prevention, Innovation, and Sustainable Public Health Strategies”

Conference Venue :Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia & Online (Hybrid Mode)

This prestigious international summit provides a comprehensive platform to explore practical, real-world applications and emerging innovations in healthcare, preventive medicine, and public health. Participants will gain direct access to global leaders, policymakers, researchers, clinicians, and industry experts, along with interactive workshops led by renowned visionaries in the field.

The program features keynote lectures, plenary sessions, poster presentations, panel discussions, workshops, colloquiums, and a Young Researchers Forum, creating exceptional opportunities for international networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

The primary aim of the summit is to share cutting-edge research, discuss recent advancements, and foster multidisciplinary collaboration to strengthen global healthcare systems and improve population health outcomes.

Who Should Attend

We welcome participation from:

Healthcare professionals, preventive medicine specialists, public health experts, epidemiologists, clinicians, primary care physicians, internal medicine physicians, public health researchers, biomedical scientists, molecular biologists, geneticists, health informatics specialists, AI and data science professionals in healthcare, nutritionists, dietitians, exercise physiologists, mental health professionals, lifestyle medicine practitioners, nurses and nurse practitioners, allied health professionals, pharmacists, hospital administrators, healthcare executives, policymakers, health inspectors, regulators, NGOs, public health officials, patient advocacy groups, medical educators, curriculum developers, medical students, residents, fellows, scholars, scientists, academicians, industry professionals, startups, innovators, product managers, CEOs, CTOs, directors, senior managers, and entrepreneurs in healthcare and life sciences.

Target Audience

Public health physicians, preventive cardiologists, epidemiologists, biostatisticians, global health professionals, health policy makers, occupational health experts, environmental health specialists, healthcare quality and safety professionals, infection control experts, digital health specialists, telemedicine professionals, health economists, community health workers, disaster and emergency health professionals, clinical researchers, clinical trial coordinators, regulatory affairs specialists, medical journalists, and students of medical and public health disciplines.

Conference Key Sessions

• Track 1: Preventive Medicine

• Track 2: Public Health

• Track 3: Global Healthcare Systems

• Track 4: Epidemiology & Disease Prevention

• Track 5: Non-Communicable Diseases

• Track 6: Infectious Diseases & Global Health Security

• Track 7: Environmental & Occupational Health

• Track 8: Nutrition, Lifestyle & Wellness

• Track 9: Digital Health & AI in Public Health

• Track 10: Health Policy, Management & Economics

For more tracks and sessions, visit:

https://healthcare.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Abstract Submission – Now Open

Researchers and professionals are invited to submit original research, reviews, case studies, and innovations.

Submit your abstract here:

https://healthcare.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Conference Benefits

• 30 CME Hours | 30 CPD Hours

• Live & Virtual Sessions

• Meet Global Experts and Industry Leaders

• Product Showcases & Industrial Exhibitions

• Certification of Participation

• Networking & Collaboration Opportunities

• Publication of Abstracts on Conference Website

• High-Level Scientific Discussions and Q&A Sessions

• Employment & Career Networking Opportunities

Registration & Accreditation

Book your seat now:

https://healthcare.ucgconferences.com/registration

Why Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia?

Kuala Lumpur is a vibrant global hub for healthcare innovation, research, business, and tourism. Known for its modern infrastructure and multicultural environment, the city offers an ideal setting for international conferences and collaborations. With its rapidly growing healthcare sector and strong focus on scientific advancement, Kuala Lumpur provides excellent opportunities for knowledge exchange, networking, and professional growth.

Visa Assistance

We provide complete guidance for Malaysian visa processing once you register as a speaker, delegate, or poster presenter. Invitation letters and documentation support are available to facilitate a smooth application process.

Supporting Journals

Unified Citation Journals supports the dissemination of high-quality research across healthcare, medicine, science, and technology.

Learn more: https://ucjournals.com/

About Utilitarian Conferences Gathering

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering is a global leader in organizing international conferences, summits, workshops, and exhibitions across medical, clinical, healthcare, life sciences, engineering, and allied disciplines. We are committed to delivering high-quality events that foster innovation, collaboration, and impactful knowledge exchange.

Important Information

Conference Name: 19th Global Healthcare, Preventive Medicine & Public Health Summit and Exhibition

Dates: December 08–09, 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia & Online

Website: https://healthcare.ucgconferences.com/

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconference.gmail.com

WhatsApp: +971 55 179 2927

Registration: https://healthcare.ucgconferences.com/registration

We look forward to welcoming you to Kuala Lumpur ina December 2026 for an inspiring, productive, and globally impactful summit.

Best Regards,

Organizing Committee

WhatsApp: +971551792927

19th Global Healthcare, Preventive Medicine & Public Health Summit and Exhibition