19th Global Nursing & Patient Safety Summit & Exhibition

The 19th Global Nursing and Patient Safety Summit & Exhibition from December 8–9, 2026, as a Hybrid Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and virtually worldwide.

Welcome to the 19th Global Nursing and Patient Safety Summit & Exhibition from December 8–9, 2026, as a Hybrid Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and virtually worldwide.

On behalf of UCG, it is our great pleasure to invite nursing professionals, healthcare leaders, patient safety experts, clinicians, researchers, academicians, educators, industry professionals, business delegates, students, and young investigators from around the world to participate in this premier international nursing and healthcare conference.

This global event provides an exceptional platform to explore the latest advancements in nursing, patient safety, healthcare management, clinical practice, medical research, healthcare innovation, and evidence-based care. Join renowned experts to share knowledge, present research, build international collaborations, and discover emerging trends that are shaping the future of healthcare.

We look forward to welcoming you to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, or online, for an inspiring and impactful scientific experience.

Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD Accreditation)

Earn 30 ACCME & The CPD Group Accredited Credits

Professional growth is at the heart of our Nursing Summit 2026. Attending the 19th Global Nursing & Patient Safety Summit allows eligible Nursing Professionals and Healthcare Professionals to earn up to 30 CME/CPD Credits backed by premier, world-class accrediting bodies.

Our educational program is officially accredited by The CPD Group for CPD points and features American ACCME Accreditation for Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours. This prestigious, globally recognized dual-accreditation ensures your time spent at our Clinical Nursing Conference directly satisfies strict international board requirements, protects your medical credentials, and supports your ongoing relicensure.

American ACCME Accreditation: Earn prestigious CME hours that carry global weight, meeting the rigorous quality and independence benchmarks of American standards.

The CPD Group Accredited: Accumulate verified CPD points structured for seamless tracking, portfolio building, and professional compliance reviews.

Global License Maintenance: From specialized panels on Evidence-Based Nursing to interactive workshops, every hour delivers certified units recognized by healthcare employers and licensing boards worldwide.

With the enormous and jubilant presence of adepts, young and brilliant researchers, business delegates, and talented student communities, the UCG conference offers a glimpse into new research and cutting-edge innovations, which garner huge interest.

The purpose of the UCG Conference gathering is to bring together a global community of nursing and healthcare leaders from all disciplines to present and discuss innovative ideas related to healthcare and nursing. It encourages top-tier research and the globalization of high-quality research in general, raising the standard of debates and presentations and drawing attention to the most notable recent developments in the field of infectious diseases.

This is a great opportunity to get together with other researchers and participate in talks and presentations about the latest developments and inventions in the field of healthcare and nursing given by internationally renowned experts.

There will be well-known, renowned speakers from around the world who will share, debate, and analyze important discoveries and scientific advancements that will affect clinical trials and related fields in the future.

Meet Our Experts

Ms. Emma Louise Hutton – Shaikh Shakhbout Medical City, Mafraq, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dr. Mohammad Almobarak – Clinical Medicine and Healthcare Leadership, Saudi Arabia

Ms. Alawiah T. AlSadah – King Saud University Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Dr. Nilofer Shams – Pharm.D, GCP, DHA Qualified

Mr. Mohamed Alkherb – Product Management, Saudi Arabia

Meet Our Previous Speaker And Organising Committee Member

Miss Lakshmi S Kunnath Assistant Professor

Mr. Mohamed Alkherb Product Management Senior Expert

Dr. Zahraa Khalifa Lecturer, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Miss. Luciana Godoi MS, RD, LDN, IFNCP

Dr. Susan Kais Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine

Find our Committee Members Here: here: https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/organizing-committee-member

Call for Paper: https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Call for Abstracts is now open for the 19th Global Nursing and Patient Safety Summit and Exhibition

Conference sessions

Track 1: Nursing

Track 2: Healthcare Management

Track 3: Patient Safety

Track 4: Public Health and Safety

Track 5: Patient Education

Track 6: Advance Care in Nursing

Track 7: Healthcare Innovations

Track 8: Digital Healthcare

Track 9: Preventive Medicine

Track 10: Evidence Based Nursing Practice

For more tracks/sessions please visit here:

https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Important Information:

Conference Name: 19th Global Nursing and Patient Safety Summit and Exhibition

Short Name: NURSINGUCG

Dates: December 8–9, 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Virtual.

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

Visit:https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/

Call for Papers: https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Register here: https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/registration

Call/WhatsApp US +971551792927

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: When and where will the 19th Global Nursing & Patient Safety Summit take place?

A: The summit is scheduled for December 8–9, 2026, at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is being held as a hybrid event, meaning you can choose to join us in person in Kuala Lumpur or stream the sessions virtually from anywhere in the world.

Q2: How many hours of continuing education can I claim by attending?

A:Register for your Credits hour through the registration portal and get 30 CME/CPD Credits. This makes our Clinical Nursing Conference an efficient way to fulfill your professional development and annual licensing board requirements.

Q3: Who certifies the CME and CPD points for this conference?

A: To provide our attendees with globally recognized credentials, our educational program is officially accredited by The CPD Group for CPD points and features American ACCME Accreditation for Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours. This dual-accreditation carries major weight with international boards and healthcare employers.

Q4: How can I submit my research to be presented at the conference?

A: We are actively welcoming research submissions. If you would like to showcase your work, please visit our homepage to respond to our official website here: https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Once you Submit your Abstract, our scientific committee will review it for a potential slot as a featured Nursing Research Presentation.

Q5: Who should attend this Global Nursing UCG 2026?

A: This event is designed for a broad spectrum of medical specialists, including frontline Nursing Professionals, Healthcare Professionals, clinical researchers, nurse educators, and individuals specializing in a Healthcare Management Conference or leading institutional strategies at a Hospital Management Summit.

Q6: How do I complete my event registration?

A: Registration is entirely online. Please navigate to our Official Registration Portal to select your preferred attendance package (In-Person or Virtual).

Find All the registration fee details here: https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/registration

Q7: Will participants receive a certificate?

Yes. All registered participants will receive an official Certificate of Participation. Speakers, Poster Presenters, and Session Chairs will receive additional recognition certificates based on their participation.

Q8: How much time will be given for an oral presenter?

Each Oral Presenter will have 20-25 minutes for presentation including Q/A session

Q9: What registration categories are available?

We offer registration options for Speakers, Delegates/Listeners, Poster Presenters, Students, Package A, Package B, 30 CME Hours, 30 CPD Hours, Exhibitors, Sponsors, and Virtual Participants, allowing attendees to choose the package that best suits their participation.

Q9: Why should I exhibit at the conference?

Exhibit your products and services, connect with global healthcare professionals, generate quality leads, and increase your brand visibility.

For More Faq Visit: https://nursing.ucgconferences.com/faq

Target Audience/who should attend/ who you can network with Nurses, Doctors, Professors, Registered Nurse, Practitioner Nurse, Student Nurse, Academics and Researchers. Students of medicine disciplines. clinicians. Specialists in Patient Safety and Quality Healthcare, Chief nursing officers and nursing staff, Quality and compliance officers, Infection control officers, Risk management personnel, Patient Safety Officers/Patient Safety Managers, Managing Directors/ Department Managers, Quality Management Professionals/Quality Improvement Managers/Quality Assurance Professionals/Managers, Risk Managers, Infection Perfectionists, Infectious Disease Consultants, CSSD (sterile service) Managers/Supervisors/ Technicians, Clinical Lead/Senior Clinical Health practitioner/Head of clinical service delivery, Head of Education and training/clinical lead for training and development/director of HR, education and Training, General practitioner, pharmacist, Patient representatives, Academic- including researchers, professors, and students, Patient safety lead/Patient safety manager/head of quality/Quality lead/manager of quality improvement, infection prevention lead.

Connect with us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NursingUCG

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nursingutilitarianconferences/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/NursingUCGConferences

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Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/nursingutilitarianconference/

Tumblr: https://nursingucgconferences.tumblr.com/

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/people/184639004@N08/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Nursing_UCG

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/nursingucgconferences

Myspace: https://myspace.com/nursing_ucgYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS1TFe3nzRlREovQIjYMPkg

CFA YouTube: https://youtube.be/sfrXZN1-sok

NHPSUCG -SUPPORTING JOURNALS

Unified Citation Journals is a platform for the latest discoveries in Technology, Science, engineering, medicine, medical clinical, and advancing discoveries and health. We at Unified Citation Journals ensure the advancement of healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Unified Citation Journals empower and publish scientific research work. We will be including special issues and symposia papers in related journals from all over the world. Apart from publishing, we also promote upcoming books covering different fields of science, medicine, engineering, technology, etc. Unified Citation Journals help Authors, Publishers, and Distributors, in growing their business multifold.

You can visit here: https://ucjournals.com/unified-nursing-research-midwifery-womens-health-journal/

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