2026 Alta Star Party

Guests are invited to explore the night sky at Snowpine Lodge in Alta by moving between various telescopes, each focused on different celestial objects throughout the evening of September 10th. Astronomers will highlight multiple points of interest, and due to the variety of scopes and eyepieces, even viewing the same object through different instruments will offer a unique perspective. We strongly encourage and welcome all questions.

This is an all-ages event, and ladders will be provided to ensure smaller children can comfortably view through the telescopes.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Snowpine Lodge.

Enjoy live music by Aspen Anonda you journey from one viewing station to another.

A 30% discount is available for staying overnight at the event. Promocode and link coming.

Please dress warmly for the evening as temperatures can be cold. We recommend wearing warm clothes, gloves, a hat, and bringing hand warmers.

Please note: This event is contingent upon favorable weather conditions. In the event of a cancellation, participants will be notified.

To preserve your night vision, please ensure your phones are turned off. It takes approximately 30 minutes for eyes to fully adapt to the dark after exposure to bright light. Once accustomed, your night vision will be significantly enhanced. Should you choose to bring a flashlight, only red-light flashlights are permissible, as red light does not impair night vision.

We kindly suggest a donation of $5 per adult. Your contribution will support Friends of Alta in their vital efforts to protect our beloved environment for future generations. By participating, you are supporting a valuable cause and positively impacting the preservation of Little Cottonwood Canyon.