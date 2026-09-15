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2026 Utah Chinese Community Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day Gala

2026 Utah Chinese Community Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day Gala

Utah's Chinese community invites the public to the mid-autumn festival on Saturday September 19th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Highland High School.

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Utah’s Chinese community! Join us for a free, family-friendly cultural celebration featuring live Chinese music and dance, cultural performances, interactive activities, and traditional Mid-Autumn festivities.

From 5:00–7:00 PM, explore our cultural fair and booth activities. From 7:00–9:00 PM, enjoy an evening of live performances celebrating Chinese culture and community.

Admission and parking are free. Free mooncakes will be available while supplies last. Everyone is welcome — bring your family and friends and experience Chinese culture right here in Salt Lake City!

Highland High School
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Utah Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day Gala Organizing Committee
Highland High School
2166 S 1700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
salt lake city, Utah 84106
breezyxian@gmail.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-mid-autumn-festival-and-national-day-gala-tickets-1999270043519?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&amp;utm-campaign=social&amp;utm-content=attendeeshare&amp;utm-medium=discovery&amp;utm-term=