2026 Utah Chinese Community Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day Gala

Utah's Chinese community invites the public to the mid-autumn festival on Saturday September 19th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Highland High School.

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Utah’s Chinese community! Join us for a free, family-friendly cultural celebration featuring live Chinese music and dance, cultural performances, interactive activities, and traditional Mid-Autumn festivities.

From 5:00–7:00 PM, explore our cultural fair and booth activities. From 7:00–9:00 PM, enjoy an evening of live performances celebrating Chinese culture and community.

Admission and parking are free. Free mooncakes will be available while supplies last. Everyone is welcome — bring your family and friends and experience Chinese culture right here in Salt Lake City!