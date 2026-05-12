2026 Utah Conference on Community Engagement
2026 Utah Conference on Community Engagement
USU Eastern hosts the second annual Utah Conference on Community Engagement! This event brings together leaders and professionals from nonprofit, government, faith-based, and grassroots organizations, alongside higher education faculty, staff, and students, to strengthen the practice of community engagement in addressing social, environmental, and economic challenges. Join us for inspiring keynotes, breakout sessions, networking, games, and community excursions.
Visit ucce.usu.edu for more information.
USU Eastern in Price
$165-255
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
USU Eastern in Price