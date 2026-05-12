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2026 Utah Conference on Community Engagement

2026 Utah Conference on Community Engagement

USU Eastern hosts the second annual Utah Conference on Community Engagement! This event brings together leaders and professionals from nonprofit, government, faith-based, and grassroots organizations, alongside higher education faculty, staff, and students, to strengthen the practice of community engagement in addressing social, environmental, and economic challenges. Join us for inspiring keynotes, breakout sessions, networking, games, and community excursions.

Visit ucce.usu.edu for more information.

USU Eastern in Price
$165-255
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
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Event Supported By

USU Eastern in Price
Eastern.usu.edu
USU Eastern in Price
451 East 400 North
Price, Utah 84501
Eastern.usu.edu