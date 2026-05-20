The 2026 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games will be held Friday through Sunday June 12-14th at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.

Enjoy 3 days full of Scottish-themed fun featuring:

Piping and Drumming Competitions

Bands and soloists from across the Western U.S. compete in grades 1–5, showcasing incredible musical skill and tradition.This year's WUSPBA-sanctioned competition features solo piping, solo drumming, and band competitions across all grades. This year’s event highlights the Open Drum Salute, Mid-Section Competition, and Pping trio competitions

Highland Athletics Competitions

Watch elite competition including the Men’s Lightweight US Nationals and Women’s US Pro Nationals, alongside amateur through masters divisions. See fan-favorite events like the caber toss, hammer throw, and braemar stone. Don’t miss world champions and record-setters, along with your local favorites.

Highland Dancing Competition and 2nd Annual Highland Championship

Don’t miss the annual Utah Scottish Festival Open Championship, Utah’s international Highland dance championship!

Competitors of all ages and skill levels perform traditional highland dances, including Highland Fling, Sword Dance, Seann Triubhas, and the Reel of Tulloch. Sunday features all of the National Dances such as Scottish Lilt, Blue Bonnets, Earl of Errol and Sailors Hornpipe.

Highland Village

Stroll through our Highland Village to learn about the stories of the Scottish clans. Visit with clan representatives to learn more about tartan, locations in Scotland, and family history. Clan tents help visitors learn about Scottish history through a personal lens. You’ll find information about each clan’s origins, famous figures, tartans, crests, and their role in Scottish history. You might even discover a distant relative!

Other Festival Highlights:

• Celtic and Scottish vendors offering unique goods

• A dedicated kids’ area with games and family-friendly activities

• Irish dance and continuous live music performances

• The Kirkin’ O’ The Tartan, a traditional blessing of the clans and their tartans.

🎉 Whether you’re there for the music, the athletics, the culture, or the community, there’s something for everyone.

