The 3rd Global Summit on Traditional Medicine and Indigenous Medicine 2027 will be held on April 26–27, 2027, in Berlin, Germany.

Under the theme “Healing Heritage: Advancing Traditional and Indigenous Medicine for Global Health,” this summit will bring together researchers, academicians, traditional medicine practitioners, indigenous healers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers from around the world to exchange knowledge, present innovative research, and explore advancements in traditional, complementary, and integrative healthcare systems.

We warmly welcome you to join us as a Speaker, Research Presenter, Delegate, or Session Chair and contribute your expertise to this global scientific platform dedicated to advancing traditional and indigenous medicine.

For more details, please visit:

https://traditonalmedicine.intelliconferences.com/

We look forward to welcoming you to Berlin for this inspiring gathering of traditional medicine and healthcare professionals.

Warm Regards,

Emily Carter

Program Manager

Email: traditionalmedicine@intelliglobalsummits.com

Phone: +1 (470)-916-6880