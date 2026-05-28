6/21/26 FREE CONCERT: The Wesley Bell Ringers Homecoming Concert

The Wesley Bell Ringers will perform at Christ United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City on Sun, June 21st at 7:30pm.

This will be the homecoming concert of a 12 concert tour in the Northeast region of the United States - a whirlwind 16 days. This is the choir’s 60th annual summer tour and will feature 18 teenage ringers playing more than 150 handbells and handchimes.

In 1963, The Wesley Bell Ringers, a music ministry of Christ United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City, UT, began with 9 youth ringers and 25 bells. From the very beginning membership in the choir has been open to any youth dedicated to learning the art of handbell ringing and caring for their fellow ringers.

Fast forward 60 years! The 18 current ringers are the most recent of more than 520 youth who have participated in the choir. The experience and dedication has never changed. The choir developed a reputation for musical excellence that continues to open doors to exciting opportunities. The previous 59 summer tours have taken the choir to all 50 states and all but one of the Canadian provinces. They have performed at the US Capitol, Cathedral of the Pines National Monument, Mt. Rushmore, George Washington Masonic Memorial, Disneyland and Disneyworld. The choir has participated as the featured choir at numerous handbell festivals around the United States, and performed for The National Music Educators convention. Performances with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and The Utah Symphony Orchestra have been repeated honors over the choir’s history. In 2017, the choir was invited to record with The Piano Guys on their album Christmas Together.

Highlights from the 2026 summer concert include: Matthew Compton’s Transitions of the Heart, Kevin McChesney’s arrangement of Intermezzo from Carmen, Douglas Anderson’s arrangement of Oblivion, and Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Christ United Methodist Church is located at 2375 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City. Admission to the concert is free, and a free will offering will be collected.

Contact:

CP Eubanks, Director

801.707.2127

twbr@christumcutah.org

www.thewesleybellringers.com

