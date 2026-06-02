6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ
6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ
Utah State University presents a Juneteenth celebration with a community barbecue, open to everyone on Friday June 19th at 5:00 p.m.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, and Utah State University honors this commemoration through a longstanding tradition of coming together as a community to connect, reflect, and celebrate.
Attendees will explore the history of Juneteenth, community celebrations centered around this day, and efforts to establish Juneteenth as a holiday in Utah. There will be family-friendly activities and a catered meal available on a first‑come, first‑served basis. The event and meal are free and open to everyone.
Bridger Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Community
4357970446
community@usu.edu
Bridger Park
1181 N 400 WLogan, Utah 84341
4357970446