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6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ

6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ

The public is invited to the 6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ on Friday June 19th at 5:00 p.m. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, and Utah State University honors this commemoration through a longstanding tradition of coming together as a community to connect, reflect, and celebrate.

Explore the history of Juneteenth, community celebrations centered around this day, and efforts to establish Juneteenth as a holiday in Utah. There will be family-friendly activities and a free catered meal available on a first come, first served basis. Everyone is welcome.

Bridger Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Center for Community
4357970446
community@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/community/

Artist Group Info

yenny.lopez@usu.edu
Bridger Park
1181 N 400 W
Logan, Utah 84341
4357970446