6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ
6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ
The public is invited to the 6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ on Friday June 19th at 5:00 p.m. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, and Utah State University honors this commemoration through a longstanding tradition of coming together as a community to connect, reflect, and celebrate.
Explore the history of Juneteenth, community celebrations centered around this day, and efforts to establish Juneteenth as a holiday in Utah. There will be family-friendly activities and a free catered meal available on a first come, first served basis. Everyone is welcome.
Bridger Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Community
4357970446
community@usu.edu
Artist Group Info
yenny.lopez@usu.edu
Bridger Park
1181 N 400 WLogan, Utah 84341
4357970446