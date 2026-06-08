The public is invited to the 6th Annual USU Juneteenth Community BBQ on Friday June 19th at 5:00 p.m. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, and Utah State University honors this commemoration through a longstanding tradition of coming together as a community to connect, reflect, and celebrate.

Explore the history of Juneteenth, community celebrations centered around this day, and efforts to establish Juneteenth as a holiday in Utah. There will be family-friendly activities and a free catered meal available on a first come, first served basis. Everyone is welcome.