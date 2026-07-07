6thInternational Dental, Advanced Dentistry & Oral Health Conference & Exhibition

February 04–05, 2027

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA (Hybrid)

About the Conference

The International Dental, Advanced Dentistry & Oral Health Conference & Exhibition 2027 is a globally recognized platform designed to bring together dentists, oral healthcare professionals, researchers, academicians, industry leaders, and innovators from across the world.

This prestigious event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will showcase the latest advancements, cutting-edge technologies, and emerging trends in dentistry and oral healthcare, making it a must-attend event for professionals looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving dental industry.

The conference will feature keynote sessions, scientific presentations, workshops, panel discussions, poster sessions, and a large-scale dental exhibition, creating unmatched opportunities for learning, networking, and business growth.

Conference Highlights

• World-class Keynote & Plenary Speakers

• Advanced Dental Workshops & Hands-on Training

• Poster & Oral Presentation Sessions

• International Dental Expo & Exhibition

• B2B Networking & Collaboration Opportunities

• Focus on AI in Dentistry & Digital Innovations

• Opportunities for Global Recognition & Certification

Scientific Sessions & Key Topics

• Advanced Dentistry & Clinical Innovations

• Digital Dentistry & Artificial Intelligence in Oral Health

• Dental Implants & Prosthodontics

• Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics

• Cosmetic & Aesthetic Dentistry

• Endodontics & Restorative Dentistry

• Periodontology & Oral Surgery

• Pediatric Dentistry & Preventive Care

• Oral Cancer & Maxillofacial Pathology

• Public Health Dentistry & Epidemiology

• Dental Materials & Biomaterials

• Laser Dentistry & Minimally Invasive Techniques

Refer More Topics: https://dental.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Call for Abstracts – 6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry & Oral Health Conference & Exhibition

Are you a dental professional, researcher, clinician, academic, or student with a passion for advancing the field of dentistry? We invite you to submit your research and become part of the 6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry & Oral Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place on 04–05 February 2027 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This premier international conference brings together leading experts, researchers, healthcare professionals, and innovators from across the globe to share groundbreaking research, discuss emerging trends, and foster collaborations that shape the future of dentistry and oral healthcare.

We welcome submissions in a wide range of topics related to dentistry and oral health, including:

• Original Research Abstracts

• Clinical Case Studies

• Scientific Posters

• Case Reports

Whether your work highlights innovative clinical techniques, cutting-edge research, novel technologies, or evidence-based practices, this is an excellent opportunity to present your findings to an international audience and contribute to the advancement of dental science.

Submit Your Abstract:

https://dental.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Share your expertise, connect with distinguished professionals, and help drive the future of dentistry through scientific excellence and global collaboration.

Call for Participation

Join the 6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry & Oral Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place on 04–05 February 2027 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and become part of a global platform dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in dentistry.

Call for Speakers

We invite distinguished keynote speakers, clinicians, researchers, academicians, and industry experts to share their knowledge, research, and clinical expertise with an international audience.

Speaker Benefits

• International recognition and visibility

• Opportunity to present cutting-edge research and innovations

• Certificate of Presentation

• Networking with global dental professionals

• Potential publication opportunities

________________________________________

Call for Delegates

Attend the conference as a delegate to discover the latest developments in dentistry, gain valuable insights, and connect with leading experts from around the world.

Who Should Attend?

• Dentists & Dental Surgeons

• Orthodontists

• Implantologists

• Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons

• Prosthodontists

• Periodontists

• Endodontists

• Pediatric Dentists

• Dental Hygienists & Dental Assistants

• Researchers & Academicians

• Students & Healthcare Professionals

• Dental Industry Representatives

Call for Oral & Poster Presentations

Showcase your research, clinical experience, and innovative ideas to an international audience.

Presentation Categories

• Oral Presentations

• Poster Presentations

• Clinical Case Studies

• Original Research

• Clinical Research

Presenter Benefits

• Certificate of Presentation

• Global academic exposure

• Networking with international researchers and clinicians

• Opportunities for scientific collaboration

• Potential publication opportunities

Register Now

https://dental.ucgconferences.com/registration

Call for Exhibitors & Sponsors

Showcase your brand, products, and innovations at the 6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry & Oral Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place on 04–05 February 2027 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Connect with an international audience of dentists, researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, academicians, and industry leaders while expanding your business and strengthening valuable partnerships.

Who Should Exhibit?

We welcome participation from:

• Dental Equipment & Instrument Manufacturers

• Dental Implant & Biomaterial Companies

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Dental Software, Digital Dentistry & AI Solution Providers

• Oral Care & Dental Hygiene Brands

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Dental Laboratories & CAD/CAM Providers

• Diagnostic & Imaging Technology Companies

• Healthcare Technology Companies

• Dental Education & Training Providers

• Distributors, Suppliers & Service Providers

Benefits of Exhibiting & Sponsoring

• Showcase your latest products, technologies, and services

• Connect directly with qualified buyers and decision-makers

• Generate high-quality business leads

• Increase global brand visibility and recognition

• Launch new products to an international audience

• Build strategic B2B partnerships

• Network with leading dental professionals, researchers, and industry experts

• Strengthen your presence in the global dental market

Target Audience:

Dentists, Dental Hygienists and Therapists, Dental Assistants, Dental Students, Researchers, Educators, Dental nurses, Oral Health Professionals, Industry Representatives, Government and Regulatory Officials, General dentists, Dental care Specialist, Dental Administrators, Patients and Advocates, International Delegates, Dental hygienists, Allied Healthcare Professionals, Technology Enthusiasts, Clinical Lead/Senior Clinical Health practitioner/Head of clinical service delivery, Head of Education and training/clinical lead for training and development/director of HR, education and Training, General practitioner, pharmacist, Patient representatives, Academic- including researchers, and professors.

Invitation to Travel Agencies & Hospitality Partners

The 6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry & Oral Health Conference & Exhibition invites travel agencies, destination management companies, medical tourism providers, and hospitality partners to collaborate in delivering a seamless travel experience for our international delegates.

Partner with us to support attendees from around the world while showcasing your travel and hospitality services to a global audience.

Partnership Opportunities

• Provide customized travel and accommodation packages for international delegates

• Support airport transfers, local transportation, and travel logistics

• Manage group bookings and delegate travel arrangements

• Promote sightseeing tours and cultural experiences in Malaysia

• Offer exclusive hospitality services and travel assistance

• Build long-term partnerships with an international scientific conference series

Why Partner With Us?

• Connect with a global network of healthcare professionals and organizations

• Increase brand visibility among international delegates and exhibitors

• Generate new business opportunities through conference partnerships

• Strengthen your presence in the medical and conference tourism sector

• Establish lasting relationships with global academic and professional communities

ACCME Accredited CME/CPD Credits

30 CME Credits

Participants will be eligible to earn 30 Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits by attending the conference scientific sessions. These credits recognize your commitment to lifelong learning, professional excellence, and staying up to date with the latest advances in dentistry, oral health, and clinical practice.

More Details: https://dental.ucgconferences.com/cme

30 CPD Credits

Participants will have the opportunity to earn 30 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Credits by attending the conference scientific sessions. These credits support ongoing professional development, enhance clinical competence, and demonstrate a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of practice in dentistry and oral healthcare.

More Details: https://dental.ucgconferences.com/cpd

Why Earn ACCME-Accredited Credits?

• Earn 30 ACCME-accredited CME credits

• Enhance your professional development and continuing education

• Stay current with the latest clinical research and best practices

• Learn from internationally recognized speakers and experts

• Strengthen your academic and professional credentials

• Network with leading dental professionals from around the world

Whether you are a dentist, dental specialist, researcher, academician, healthcare professional, or student, this conference provides an exceptional opportunity to expand your knowledge while earning internationally recognized continuing education credits.

ACCME-Accredited Credits: 30 CME/CPD Credits (USA)

Why Attend This Conference?

• Stay updated with latest dental innovations and technologies

• Learn from global experts and industry leaders

• Expand your professional network internationally

• Discover new business and research opportunities

• Explore the growing market of dental tourism in Asia

Why Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia?

• Kuala Lumpur is one of Asia’s most dynamic and fast-growing cities, making it an ideal destination for hosting international conferences in healthcare and dentistry.

Global Connectivity

• Kuala Lumpur is a major international hub with excellent flight connectivity to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions, making it easily accessible for global delegates.

Advanced Healthcare & Academic Growth

• Malaysia is rapidly emerging as a center for medical and dental education, research, and innovation, supported by modern hospitals, universities, and research institutions.

Multicultural & Professional Environment

• The city offers a diverse and welcoming environment, bringing together professionals from different cultures, fostering collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange.

World-Class Infrastructure

• From premium conference venues and luxury hotels to advanced transportation systems, Kuala Lumpur provides everything needed for a seamless international conference experience.

Tourism & Experience

• Beyond the conference, attendees can explore Malaysia’s rich culture, cuisine, and attractions—from iconic skyscrapers to historical landmarks and natural beauty.

• Kuala Lumpur offers the perfect balance of accessibility, affordability, innovation, and cultural experience, making it a preferred destination for global scientific events.

SEO Keywords (High Ranking)

Dental Conference 2027, Dentistry Conference Malaysia 2027, Oral Health Conference Asia, Advanced Dentistry Conference, Dental Expo Kuala Lumpur, International Dental Exhibition, Dental Implants Conference 2027, Cosmetic Dentistry Conference, AI in Dentistry Conference, Digital Dentistry Summit, Dental Research Conference, Dental Tourism Malaysia, Global Dental Congress, Oral Healthcare Conference

Register & Participate

Be part of one of the most influential global dental conferences of 2027.

• Submit Abstract

• Register as Speaker/Delegate

• Book Exhibition Booth

• Partner as Travel Agency

Global Research Journal of Dental and Oral Health (GRJDOH)

An International, Peer-Reviewed, Open-Access JournalRegistered in the UK | Committed to Advancing Innovation in Dental and Oral Health Research

Scope of Publication

• Clinical & Restorative Dentistry

• Orthodontics & Prosthodontics

• Periodontology & Implantology

Indexing

ISSN | ROAD | Google Scholar | Crossref

Submit Your Manuscript: https://ucjournals.com/global-research-journal-of-dental-and-oral-health/

Unified Citation Journals is a platform for the latest discoveries in Technology, Science, engineering, medicine, medical clinical, and advancing discoveries and health. We at Unified Citation Journals ensure the advancement of healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Unified Citation Journals empower and publish scientific research work. We will be including special issues and symposia papers in related journals from all over the world. Apart from publishing, we also promote upcoming books covering different fields of science, medicine, engineering, technology, etc. Unified Citation Journals help Authors, Publishers, and Distributors, in growing their business Multifold.

More details: https://ucjournals.com/

Important Information:

Conference Name: 6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry and Oral Health UCGCongress

Short Name: DentalUCG

Dates: 04-05,2027

Venue: kuala Lumpur,malaysia

Email: mail to:info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

Visit: https://dental.ucgconferences.com/

Submit Abstract: https://dental.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Register here: https://dental.ucgconferences.com/registration

Call Us/What Sapp Us: https://wa.me/+971551792927

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LinkedIn:https://x.com/DentalUCGCongre

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