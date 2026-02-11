© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Showcase of Fine Art by Wm. Conrad Bowen

A Showcase of Fine Art by Wm. Conrad Bowen

Lifelong artist and photographer Conrad Bowen will host an open house for his exhibit, "A Showcase of Fine Art," on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Knife & Fork Grill (68 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City). The exhibit includes 155 works, spanning decades in various media. It runs now through July 31, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, at Knife & Fork Grill. He is presenting works in line art, watercolor, acrylic, and oil, as well as fine floral and vintage automobile photography.

Knife & Fork Grill
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

1to1Greetings.com
801-530-9220
wmconradbowen@yahoo.com
http://www.1to1greetings.com

Artist Group Info

Conrad Bowen
wmconradbowen@yahoo.com
http://www.1to1greetings.com
Knife & Fork Grill
68 W 3900 S
Salt Lake City, Utah 84107
801-266-4332
http://www.knifeandforkgrill.com