A Showcase of Fine Art by Wm. Conrad Bowen

Lifelong artist and photographer Conrad Bowen will host an open house for his exhibit, "A Showcase of Fine Art," on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Knife & Fork Grill (68 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City). The exhibit includes 155 works, spanning decades in various media. It runs now through July 31, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, at Knife & Fork Grill. He is presenting works in line art, watercolor, acrylic, and oil, as well as fine floral and vintage automobile photography.