A Showcase of Fine Art by Wm. Conrad Bowen
A Showcase of Fine Art by Wm. Conrad Bowen
Lifelong artist and photographer Conrad Bowen will host an open house for his exhibit, "A Showcase of Fine Art," on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Knife & Fork Grill (68 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City). The exhibit includes 155 works, spanning decades in various media. It runs now through July 31, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, at Knife & Fork Grill. He is presenting works in line art, watercolor, acrylic, and oil, as well as fine floral and vintage automobile photography.
Knife & Fork Grill
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
1to1Greetings.com
801-530-9220
wmconradbowen@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Conrad Bowen
wmconradbowen@yahoo.com
Knife & Fork Grill
68 W 3900 SSalt Lake City, Utah 84107
801-266-4332