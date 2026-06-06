Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid

An opportunity to get certified with American Red Cross CPR/AED/First Aid course at Utah State University is on Wednesday June 10th at 5:0 p.m. Participants will leave with the skills and certification to feel confident in responding to emergency situations. Spots are limited, so register to secure a spot.

https://recportal.usu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=c8b57434-f061-44e5-9253-4d728fe59951