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Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid

Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid

Get certified with our American Red Cross CPR/AED/First Aid course at Utah State University. Leave with the skills and certification to feel confident in responding to emergency situations. Spots are limited, so register to secure a spot.
https://recportal.usu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=c8b57434-f061-44e5-9253-4d728fe59951

Aggie Recreation Center (ARC)
$65 USU students, $70 fac/staff, $75 community
02:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

USU Campus Recreation
(435) 797-0453
campusrec@usu.edu
https://recportal.usu.edu/
Aggie Recreation Center (ARC)
805 East 700 North
Logan, Utah 84322
435-797-5361
mackenzie.pettit@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/campusrec/facilities/arc