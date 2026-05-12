Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid
Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid
Get certified with our American Red Cross CPR/AED/First Aid course at Utah State University. Leave with the skills and certification to feel confident in responding to emergency situations. Spots are limited, so register to secure a spot.
https://recportal.usu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=c8b57434-f061-44e5-9253-4d728fe59951
Aggie Recreation Center (ARC)
$65 USU students, $70 fac/staff, $75 community
02:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
USU Campus Recreation
(435) 797-0453
campusrec@usu.edu
Aggie Recreation Center (ARC)
805 East 700 NorthLogan, Utah 84322
435-797-5361
mackenzie.pettit@usu.edu