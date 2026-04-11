“America 250” Lecture Series at the Logan Library

The Logan Library continues its “America 250” Lecture Series on October 17th at 4:00 p.m.

This lecture will feature Dr. Alvaro Ibarra and is titled "Latinx: a Ten-Year Retrospective".

There's a new lecture every third Saturday of each month at 4:00 p.m. in the Logan Library Community Rooms, featuring a variety of engaging speakers and topics related to American history.