“America 250” Lecture Series at the Logan Library
“America 250” Lecture Series at the Logan Library
The Logan Library continues its “America 250” Lecture Series on October 17th at 4:00 p.m.
This lecture will feature Dr. Alvaro Ibarra and is titled "Latinx: a Ten-Year Retrospective".
There's a new lecture every third Saturday of each month at 4:00 p.m. in the Logan Library Community Rooms, featuring a variety of engaging speakers and topics related to American history.
Logan Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Logan Library
(435) 716-9123
Logan Library
285 North Main StreetLogan, Utah 84321
435-716-9123
libstaff@loganutah.gov