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“America 250” Lecture Series at the Logan Library

“America 250” Lecture Series at the Logan Library

The Logan Library continues its “America 250” Lecture Series on October 17th at 4:00 p.m.
This lecture will feature Dr. Alvaro Ibarra and is titled "Latinx: a Ten-Year Retrospective".

There's a new lecture every third Saturday of each month at 4:00 p.m. in the Logan Library Community Rooms, featuring a variety of engaging speakers and topics related to American history.

Logan Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Logan Library
(435) 716-9123
library.loganutah.gov
Logan Library
285 North Main Street
Logan, Utah 84321
435-716-9123
libstaff@loganutah.gov
library.loganutah.gov