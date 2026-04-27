The Backcountry Offroad Expo is on Friday May 22nd in Washington Couty Legacy Park from noon to 7:00 p.m. This is a new outdoor event bringing together the off-road and outdoor community for a weekend of vehicles, gear, camping, and connection. The expo features over 100 brands and builders showcasing camper vans, off-road trucks, trailers, rooftop tents, and outdoor equipment designed for life beyond the pavement.

Attendees can explore the latest vehicles and gear, meet builders and creators from across the industry, enjoy food trucks and live music, and connect with others who love spending time outside. Camping is available on-site for those who want to make a full weekend of it.