Bank of America Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders can receive FREE general admission to the Utah Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah June 6th-7th through Bank of America Museums on Us program!

Bank of America Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders can receive FREE general admission to the Utah Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah from Saturday through Sunday, June 6th-7th.

Through the Museums on Us program, Bank of America is able to provide its cardholders with free access to more than 225 artistic and cultural experiences across the United States at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s, and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens, and science centers.

Present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission.

