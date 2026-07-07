Bear River Land Conservancy Annual Party

The bear riverland conservancy at Stokes nature Center are hosting a volunteer appreciation celebration with music from White Pine Lonesome on Thursday August 7th at 6:00 p.m. in Mendon. Space is limited and reservations are required.

On August 27, 2026, the Bear River Land Conservancy and Stokes Nature Center are joining forces for the Mendon BBQ and Volunteer Appreciation Party. This isn’t just a celebration; it’s a tribute to the volunteers and supporters who keep our wild spaces wild and our community connected to the natural world.

To keep the energy high, Logan’s own White Pine Lonesome will be providing the soundtrack. Known for their soulful blend of folk, bluegrass, and "whatever strikes their fancy," this quartet (Kelin Gibbons, Wade Evans, Rip Nolan, and Travis Taylor) is a local favorite that is guaranteed to bring the crowd to their feet.

A huge shoutout to our sponsors Slide Ridge Honey and Winery and Caffe Ibis for helping make this event possible!

Space is limited, so the location will only be shared with those who RSVP! We are asking for a suggested donation of $20 to help us throw this party, unless you volunteered with BRLC or Stokes at any point this year.