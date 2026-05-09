Beehive Big Top Circus Show!

The Salt Lake City Circus Center presents the Beehive BigTop classic circus show on Saturday May 9th and 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Come one come all to this jaw dropping, classic circus show of aerialists and acrobat performances! Two shows @ 5 and 7 pm. Please plan to show proof of purchase at the door. $15/individual or $30/group (2-5 people). Family friendly, space is limited! Located right inside the Circus Center at Trolley Sqaure, on the West side of the Whole Foods building, directly left of Pottery Barn.