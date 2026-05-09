Beehive Big Top Circus Show!
Beehive Big Top Circus Show!
The Salt Lake City Circus Center presents the Beehive BigTop classic circus show on Saturday May 9th and 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Come one come all to this jaw dropping, classic circus show of aerialists and acrobat performances! Two shows @ 5 and 7 pm. Please plan to show proof of purchase at the door. $15/individual or $30/group (2-5 people). Family friendly, space is limited! Located right inside the Circus Center at Trolley Sqaure, on the West side of the Whole Foods building, directly left of Pottery Barn.
Salt Lake City Circus Center
$15 to $30
Every week through May 09, 2026.
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Salt Lake City Circus Center
602 E 500 S Unit C-106Salt Lake City, Utah 84102