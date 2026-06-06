Beginner Mountain Biking Trip
Beginner Mountain Biking Trip
USU Campus Recreation will host a beginner mountain biking trip with instruction on Thursday June 11th at 6:00 p.m. in Green Canyon.
New to mountain biking? Want to learn riding techniques and improve your skills? Come hit the trail with us as we spend a few hours riding a beginner-friendly trail while working on body position, bike function and other fundamental mountain biking techniques. Trip cost includes a bike rental (pending availability), transportation and student leadership.
https://recportal.usu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=04eec249-66f5-49e0-b15f-fa6671f0c7d3
Green Canyon
$20 students, $35 other
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
USU Campus Recreation
(435) 797-0453
campusrec@usu.edu
Green Canyon
East of 1200 East 1900 NorthNorth Logan, Utah 84341