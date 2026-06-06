USU Campus Recreation will host a beginner mountain biking trip with instruction on Thursday June 11th at 6:00 p.m. in Green Canyon.

New to mountain biking? Want to learn riding techniques and improve your skills? Come hit the trail with us as we spend a few hours riding a beginner-friendly trail while working on body position, bike function and other fundamental mountain biking techniques. Trip cost includes a bike rental (pending availability), transportation and student leadership.

https://recportal.usu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=04eec249-66f5-49e0-b15f-fa6671f0c7d3

