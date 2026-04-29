Best Friends Animal Society and Walmart Adoption Event

A pet adoption takes place at Walmart in West Jordan on Saturday May 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This National Pet Month, Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with Walmart — America’s largest retailer — to help more pets find loving homes.

At Best Friends, we believe every pet in a shelter deserves the same love we give our own. With Walmart’s presence in nearly every community, we’re connecting with millions of pet lovers to make that vision a reality.

Throughout May, Walmart and Blue Buffalo are covering all adoption fees at Best Friends locations, making it easier than ever for families to welcome a new best friend. We're also excited to partner with Walmart in hosting National Pet Month events in communities across the country where pets urgently need homes.

Why this collaboration matters: In 2016, more than 1 million pets were killed in U.S. shelters. By 2025, that number dropped to 400,000 — a 60% decrease. And today, more than 2 out of every 3 shelters are no-kill, with hundreds more just steps away from this goal. That’s 40 million animals saved because of our collective commitment to the belief that pets don’t belong in shelters; they belong at home. With 91% of animal shelters located within 20 miles of a Walmart, this partnership brings lifesaving efforts even closer to home.